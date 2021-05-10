Joel Pimentel is leaving CNCO to seek “new opportunities”!

The world famous Latino boy band CNCO is saying goodbye to the band member Joel Pimentel. As announced by the band via Twitter, Joel is leaving the band, and will play with the band for one last time in a live stream concert on Friday.

The band gave an official statement on Sunday, which is signed by Christopher, Erick, Richard, and Zabdiel. They stated, “We’re sad to tell you that after five and a half unforgettable and life changing years together, Friday, May 14th will be Joel’s last day as a member of CNCO,”

The other band members showed support to Joel’s decision. They stated, “We want you all to know that while Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities, we are and will always be brothers. We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family.”

Meanwhile, Joel Pimentel himself announced his departure via Instagram and thanked his fans “CNCOwners” for their unlimited support. Joel wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce that May 14th, will be my last day as a member of CNCO.”

Stating the reason of his departure, Joel further stated “It’s time for me to grow and explore new artistic avenues, it’s time to start building my own path and career. This is why I’ve decided to leave the band.”

However, Joel and CNCO are excited to share their upcoming projects. Talking about the future of the band, CNCO stated, “While it will be different, we are so excited to continue into this new era of CNCO and can’t wait for all of you to see what we have in store for you!”

Meanwhile, Joel stated, “I can’t wait to share my new project with you all. This is just a new beginning.”

Pimentel also addressed the other four band members and wished them the best. He wrote, “To Erick, Chris, Richard, and Zabdiel, I truly wish you the best as you continue on with the CNCO legacy. We’ve had through so much together that we’re family now.”

The band that was created in 2015 on a singing show created by Simon Cowell- Univision’s La Banda.

