Joe Exotic: Tiger King of America a journey to success!

Joe Exotic (Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) is an American former zoo operator and convicted felon. He is the former owner and operator of the great Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. He is claimed to have the most prolific breeder of tigers in the United States. Before he worked with tigers he was a police officer. His net worth is estimated between $10 million to $15 million.

The early life of Joe Exotic –

Maldonado-Passage was born Joseph Allen Schreibvogel in Garden City, Kanas (March 5, 1963). Joe grew up working on a farm in Kansas. He was raped by an older boy when he was aged 5. Later his family moved to Texas, where he joined the police. He became chief in the small department. Once he tried committing suicide when one of his siblings portrayed him as gay to his parents.

Career life of Joe Exotic –

Joe worked at various jobs before opening a pet store. He opened the pet store in Texas (1986) along with his brother.

In the year 1997, he closed the first pet store and opened a new one nearby. He came in conflict with the local officials over repeated code violations for decorations and signs.

Joe brother died in a car accident in 1997, he closed the store and purchase Oklahoma farm with his parents. 2 Years after the death of Joe’s brother he opened the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park over there in memory of his brother. Two of his brother’s pet were the zoo’s first inhabitants.

In February 1999 animal welfare discovered lots of Emus and no one was there to take care. Joe took the responsibility of taking care of the Emus. He took them to the zoo.

Later Joe was accused of animal cruelty by police.

Joe acquired his first tiger in 2000 which had been abandoned. He bought horses to feed the big animals in the zoo.

Joe sang many country songs sung by other singers. He was a passionate singer.

Personal Life Of Joe Exotic –

Joe is openly homosexual and he dated many men. But before dating men, he fathered a son from his girlfriend. He had many partners.

