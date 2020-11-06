Joann’s Fabrics Hours: How is Joann’s Fabrics working amidst the pandemic

One of the USA’s popular stores, Joann’s Fabrics is actively working amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are in need to get more information about Joann’s Fabrics, you are at the right place. Today we have brought for you every detail you need to know about the store keeping COVID in mind. So if you are planning to visit Joann’s Fabrics anytime, check out this article before leaving. Let’s get started.

What is Joann’s Fabrics?

Before going into it, let’s know a little about Joann’s Fabrics. Joann’s Fabrics is a retail chain under Jo-Ann Stores, Inc. It is a specialty retailer of crafts and fabrics. Besides Joann’s Fabrics, Jo-Ann Stores operates retail chains named JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Jo-Ann Etc. The chain is situated all around America, however, the headquarters is located in Hudson, Ohio. The store was established in 1943 by German immigrant families. Today, the store is more than 70 years old. It is running under Wade Miquelon, the current CEO of Joann’s.

Joann’s Fabrics Hours

Nonetheless, if you are looking ahead to visit the store in the near future, we’ve got you covered. The store opens at 9 in the morning till 7 in the evening. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to some changes in the timings as per the demographics. The above mentioned time is for general people. But, due to the COVID-19 controversy, the timing for senior citizens has been decided to be from 8 AM till 7 PM. As the senior citizens are most vulnerable to the virus, hence Joann’s Fabrics put senior hours for senior citizens. Therefore, it was an initiative taken by the store to keep senior hours one hour before the normal timing. So, the store is working as usual at its normal hours. You can plan your regular visit to the store any day.

Moreover, about the COVID-19 controversy, let’s talk about it in the next segment.

Joann’s Fabrics and COVID Controversy

Although the store is keeping the measures for protection against virus, Joann’s Fabrics has thrashed for being open amidst the pandemic. Also, Joann’s Fabrics faced criticism for refusing paid sick leaves to the virus infected employees. However, about keeping the store open, Joann’s argued that they provided free masks and kits which helped local hospitals. Hence, it allowed the stores to be providing “essential items”.

Also, the reports mentioned, “Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, forced stores to close down in the state after Jo-Ann sent a letter requesting to not be included in stay-at-home orders.”Whitmer also pointed that the material used to create masks are able to be sold online without in-person contact. Also, it was later revealed that most of the materials used in the free mask kits were remnants. Those remnants which were often sold by Jo-Ann at a discount. Hence, it led some media outlets to disparage the program as “just scraps from the clearance bin”.

