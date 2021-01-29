Jimmy Fallon: Net worth and other updates of the famous comedian

Jimmy Fallon is not an unfamiliar name to any of us. His popularity is at peak especially for his show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. His other talk show is “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon”. Both these shows are watched by millions all over the world. Along with this, he was part of the show Saturday Night Live. He was interested in comedy since he was young and has had many influences from other comedians as a child. However, your question might be regarding his net worth. Well, this article contains a brief write up telling all the details about him. Further, you can read about his childhood, personal life and career. Here are some quick facts to read before that.

Quick Facts About Jimmy Fallon

Renowned for his talk show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”

Born on: September 19, 1974

Age: 46 years

Profession: Comedian, writer, television host, actor, singer, and producer

Married to: Nancy Juvonen

Kids: Winnie and Frances Cole

Siblings: Gloria

How did he rise to fame?

Jimmy Fallon is a native of the Bay Ridge neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York. His parents are Gloria and James W. Fallon. His father, after serving in the Vietnamese war, began working as a machine repairman. His childhood was pretty strict and also religious. He was an altar boy and wanted to be a priest for a period of time. Jimmy attended Saugerties High School and later graduated from The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. However, he left college before graduating to pursue his interest in the field of comedy. He had his inspiration from the show Saturday Night Live.

He began his career through standup comedy and performed in the legendary Improv. However, he earned very little from here, which did not cover any of his expenses. He got into Saturday Night Live after his second try and became one of the most featured casts of the show. He appeared for the Weekend Update and in the skit “The Barry Gibb Talk Show”. However, he then moved on to the field of acting. He was part of movies like Fever Pitch, Factory Girl, Ted 2, Jem and the Holograms, iCarly, 30 Rock, Family Guy, Taxi, and Whip It. Following this, he began hosting his two famous shows. Jimmy is also a Primetime Emmy Award winner for his three shows.

Personal Life

He met his future wife first in the set of SNL and later became close after they worked together in the sets of the movie Fever Pitch. The couple has two children and also a golden retriever. Nancy is a film producer.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds daughter James Reynolds desires to be an actress

Net worth of Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy has a net worth of $60 million. This is no surprise considering his fame and success in the show business. He earns an annual amount of $16 million.

The post Jimmy Fallon: Net worth and other updates of the famous comedian by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.