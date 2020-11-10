Jimin, the journey of the BTS star Park Ji-min

Park Ji-min who is popularly known around the world as Jimin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. He was born on October 13, 1995. His first song debut as a member of the famous South Korean boy band BTS was in 2013, under a record label the Big Hit Entertainment. He is best in Genres like K-pop and Alternative R&B. He is interpreted for having a delicate and delightful vocal. And he is also appreciated as a great dancer among the members of the faction and in K-pop in broads.

Jimin’s early life



Park Jimin was born on 13, October 1995, in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea. He started his school life in Busan’s Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School. In his school days, he was very much interested in dancing. Later He completed his high school Busan High School of Arts. And He was a great student in the modern dance department. After that Jimin started attending auditions with many entertainment companies, and finally he reached the Big Hit Entertainment. After his selection, he finished his graduation in the Korean Arts High School. And he has presently enrolled at the Global Cyber University.

Jimin’s BTS journey



In the BTS group, Jimin is a vocalist and dancer. Jimin’s first debut as a partner of BTS was on 13 June 2013 in a single named “No More Dream”. Later in 2016 Jimin aired two solo tracks: “Lie” the album Wings and in 2017 “Serendipity” from the album Love Yourself. And all his solo songs were a massive whack with over 50 million streams. And in 2018 he released another solo named “Promise”. Also In 2018, the President of South Korea awarded him and the other members the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit.

Jimin’s Film career

Jimin has also starred in a few short films. His first short film debut was in 2016 called “Lie #2”, which was directed by Yong-Seok Choi (Lumpens). And in 2017, he starred in another short film named as “Intro: Serendipity”, it was directed by Yong-Seok Choi & Won-Ju Lee (Lumpens). Apart from short films, Jimin has also hosted a few programs. In 2016, he hosted a show on MBC network “Show! Music Core” alongside Jungkook. And in 2017 on Mnet network “M Countdown” with Jin, RM & J-Hope.

The post Jimin, the journey of the BTS star Park Ji-min by Abbie Reynolds appeared first on The TeCake.