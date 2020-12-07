Jim Carrey’s Net Worth as of 2020

Jim Carrey, the most commemorable comedian, actor, screenwriter, film producer, and voice actor from Canada has reported being one of the highest-paid comedians in the world that too consistently. Is it not commendable?. Mostly known for his role in “the cable guy” Carrey has been the source of laughter to many. today we will discuss some important aspects of Jim Carey’s life thereby mention his net worth as of 2020. Do follow the article below to know more.

Early Life:

Jim was born in Ontario, Canada. It would be not wise to mention that Jim had a smooth childhood as he is a comedian who jas seen the most difficult days of his life. He was born in a simple family where his mother was a homemaker and his father an accountant. While Jim was just 12, his father lost his job and the family worked in janitorial and factories to make ends meet. Jim used to attend school after which he worked in a factory for straight 8 hours. While he was just 15, he got a stand-up comedian role in Toronto Comedy clubs.

Career:

“In Living Color” was the first comedy show that earned him enormous fame. He played the role of Marshal Bill, a masochistic and sccident-prone fire. He worked there till 1995 and then his movie, “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” hit the cinematic universe that earned fame overnight. He then went on to sign films like “The Mask”, “Dumb and Dumber” and cable guy that earned him alone a package of $20 million. His other notable comedy shows were “yes Man”, “Liar, Liar”, “Bruce Almighty” and the list does not end.

Personal Life:

he was married to Melissa Womer back in 1987 but the couple split in 1995 due to personal differences. He has a daughter with Melissa. He later married Lauren Holly who was also his co-actor at “Dumb and Dumber” but the marriage did not even last for a year. He also dated Jenny McCarthy between 2005 and 2010.

Net worth:

As of 2020, Jim Carrey’s net worth is estimated to be $180 million. He is also the only actor to earned $20 for a single film. He has also been involved in entrepreneurship. currently, he is with no one and is enjoying his life all by himself.

