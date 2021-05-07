Jesse Williams is leaving Grey’s Anatomy!

Jesse Williams, who plays the character of Dr. Jackson Avery in “Grey’s Anatomy” is bidding farewell to the top medical show. After playing the role of a plastic surgeon in the show for more than a decade, Williams will appear for the last time on-screen in the episode titled “Tradition” on 20th May.

The news was announced by ABC on Thursday. Williams also shared a few words of gratitude towards the show. He said, “I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie,”

He added, “As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds… The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends.”

Grey’s Anatomy’s show-runner Krista Vernoff called Williams an extraordinary artist and activist. She said, “Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift… Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years.”

Besides acting in the show, Williams has also directed some of the episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

However, the fans of the show are not impressed with these changes. The show has seen many characters dying or leaving the show that it has become upsetting for the viewers. After the news of Williams leaving the show came around, the fans took it to Twitter to show their disappointment. One user wrote, “I can’t believe another actor is leaving Grey’s Anatomy!! Can this 17th season finally be the last one?” One more fan tweeted, “Omfg, not greys anatomy writing Jackson off like what the point of the show now”.

Evidently, people are not happy with these constant changes and want Shonda Rhimes to stop constantly breaking their hearts.

