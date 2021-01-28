Jesse Williams: Career, net worth, wife, and other updates

Jesse Wiliams is a familiar name to all of Grey’s Anatomy fans. He is best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in the show. His other movies are The Cabin in the Woods, The Butler, and Band-Aid. He has gained popularity and fame through his career in acting. Apart from this, he is also a director, producer, and activist. He is also the winner of the Humanitarian Award at the 2016 BET Awards. However, now you might be curious about his net worth and personal life. You have come to the right place; this article will tell you further about his life and other updates. Before that, here are some quick facts about him.

Quick Facts About Jesse Williams

Renowned for his role in Grey’s Anatomy

Born on: August 5, 1981

Age: 39 years

Profession: Actor, model, director, activist and producer

Married to: Aryn Drake-Lee(div:2020)

Kids: 2

Siblings: 2

How did he rise to fame?

Jesse Williams was born in Chicago, Illinois. His parents are Johanna Chase and Reginald Williams. His mother was a professional potter, and his father taught history in northern Maine. He is a graduate of Temple University. An interesting fact about him is that he also followed his father’s footsteps in teaching and taught at the Philadelphia public school system. His initial role was in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2. Later he appeared in New York Actors Showcase on ABC. He also has his own production known as forward, Inc. Apart from this, he has established a career in modeling by being a model for various brands. Some of these are Kenneth Cole, Tommy Hilfiger. He has also made appearances in “Russian Roulette” and “Fall in Love.”

Personal life

Jesse Williams was married to his girlfriend, Aryn Drake-Lee, in 2012. The couple has two children, a son and daughter named Maceo and Sadie. However, they got divorced last year. He also had to pay her quite an amount every month after their divorce.

Net worth of Jesse Williams

Jesse has a net worth of $12 million, and this he acquired from his extensive roles in shows and movies. He has had his fame through television and the big screen. This number is also likely to increase in the coming years, considering his potential.

