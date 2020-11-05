Jerry Richardson: How much is the famous Businessman worth in 2020?

Jerome Johnson Richardson Sr. famous as Jerry Richardson is a well known American businessman. He has also earned his fame as an NFL player. Jerry Richardson is the former owner of the National Football League (NFL).

The famous businessman is also known for laying the establishment of the Carolina Panthers franchise. He has served as the owner of this franchise for 23 years.

Quick facts about Jerry Richardson

Date of Birth: July 11, 1936

Place of Birth: North Carolina

Age: 84 years old

Famous as: Businessman, American Football player

High school: Terry Sanford, (Fayetteville, North Carolina)

College: Wofford

NFL Draft: 1958 / Round: 13/ Pick: 154

Position: Flanker/Halfback

Net Worth: $2 billion

Early life of Jerry

Born on July 18, 1936, in Spring Hope, North Carolina, Jerry had completed his schooling in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He graduated from Wofford College in, South Carolina. Here he served as a member of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity, President of the Inter-Fraternity Council, and the SCA Cabinet.

Jerry has earned his fame with Wofford’s single-game record with 241 receiving yards vs. Newberry in 1956. Jerry Richardson is the chosen receiver in 1983 to Wofford’s All-Time Football team.

What is the net worth of Jerry Richardson?

Jerry Richardson is an American businessman and NFL team owner. As of 2020, he has an estimated net worth of $2 billion dollars.

What about his personal life?

Jerry Richardson is married to Rosalind Sallenger Richardson and they have two sons, Jon and Mark. The couple also shares a daughter, Ashley Richardson Allen.

Jerry and Rosalind Sallenger are presently staying in Charlotte and they have nine grandchildren.

Also Read: Tom Cruise Networth, How much did he earned till 2020?

What are some of the significant achievements of Jerry?

Jerry Richardson is the magnificent owner of Carolina Panthers of the National Football League. He has also served as the owner of NFL player and was succeeded by George Halas.

As a footballer, Jerry played 2 seasons for the Colts as a wide receiver. He had 15 catches for 171 yards and scored 4 touchdowns.

In December 2017, Jerry was charged with sexual misconduct and he stepped down from his position in the Panthers organization after 23 years as its owner. The organization was put up for sale. The club is worth approximately US$2.3 billion.

The post Jerry Richardson: How much is the famous Businessman worth in 2020? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.