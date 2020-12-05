Jennifer Lopez: How much has JLo earned in her career of more than 25 years?

JLo is that person, who doesn’t need any introduction. Jennifer Lopez is the world famous actress, dancer and singer. She is commonly known by her nickname J.LO. However, JLo is a lot more than a Hollywood person. She is also a successful fashion designer, television producer, businesswoman and fitness icon. Certainly, she has shown her worth by being a versatile actor for nearly 30 years. However, let’s dig into how much money has she made throughout her career!

Jennifer Lopez’s Personal Life

JLo was born on 24 July, 1969 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Her parents Guadalupe Rodriguez and David Lopez are from Puerto Rico. JLo went to Preston High School and excelled in athletics as well.

Source: Glamour

Currently, JLo is engaged with the former baseball star, Alex Rodriguez. However, this will be her fourth wedding as she previously was married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. Certainly, Lopez has twins, a son and a daughter.

Jennifer Lopez Career Highlights

Jennifer Lopez has played with all genres in her movies. From romance to sci-fi, she has done it all. Before acting, JLo worked as a ‘Fly Girl dancer’ on ‘In Living Color”. However, she quit her job to pursue acting. Certainly, it was the best decision of her life as it completely changed her life.

Source: Book Depository

She began her acting career in 1993 and got her first lead role in 1997 on “Salena”. Till then, Lopez had minor roles in TV shows and films till 1995. Subsequently, she starred in “Anaconda” “Out of Sight”, “The Wedding Planner” and “An Unfinished Line”. JLo then featured in “Monster-in-Law” in 2005, which was a huge success. It uplifted JLo and her career again kick-started. In 2016, Lopez played Detective Harlee Santos in NBC’s crime drama series “Shades of Blue”. Subsequently, it became NBC’s most watched Thursday debut. One of the best works done by Lopez was “Hustlers”, where she played a stripper. It became her highest opening weekend at the box office with $33.2 million.

On the other hand, JLo has judged dancing reality shows such as World of Dance. Moreover, she has been a fitness icon as she has maintained herself at her 50s. Lopez ventured into the music industry with her debut studio album On the 6 (1999), which helped propel the Latin pop movement in American music. Lopez’s debut single, “If You Had My Love” got her fame in the music industry. Since then, she has blessed us with songs like “Pa To”, “Ain’t Your Mama”, “I’m Real” etc. She is the recipient of American Music Awards, Billboad Music Awards, DanceStar Awards, Empire Awards, Glamour Awards, Guinness World Records, National Film and TV Award and others

Jennifer Lopez’s Net worth

Jennifer Lopez has earned a fortune with her versatile career. J.LO was the first Latin who earned over $1 million for a film. She has established herself as the highest-paid Latin actress in Hollywood. Lopez has sold more than 70 million records worldwide and her films have grossed a cumulative total of $3.1 billion. As a result of her hard-work, JLo’s estimated net worth is about $400 million.

The post Jennifer Lopez: How much has JLo earned in her career of more than 25 years? by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.