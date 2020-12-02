Jennifer Aniston is an American actress, producer, and spokesperson. She was born in Sherman Oaks, California, and was raised in New York. Later, she moved to Los Angeles and worked a variety of part-time jobs until she got the role for a sitcom which is to date unforgettable. She is best known for her character as Rachel Green in everyone’s favorite 90s sitcom, ‘FRIENDS’, which aired from 1994-2004, and that is the role that turned her into a household name.

She won Emmy Award in the year 2002, and in the year 2003, she won Golden Globe Award for her role in the sitcom, FRIENDS. Besides the sitcom, Jennifer is also starred in big banner films notably, ‘Bruce Almighty’, ‘Along Came Polly’, ‘The Break-up’, and ‘The Good Girl’ which was critically appreciated for her excellent performance, and she received hefty paychecks for the role. During the last two seasons of FRIENDS, Jennifer’s salary was around $1 million per episode which make her one of the highest paying TV-actress of all time.

It is no doubt, Jennifer is the sought after celebrity of Hollywood with consistently earning $20 million every year from acting and endorsements.

Net worth of Jennifer Aniston

It is estimated that Jennifer Aniston net worth is $300 million dollars. She is one of the highest paid actress, and has ranked ever since the last two seasons of FRIENDS. Aniston is also one of the recipients of Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and also, she is the co-founder of the production company Echo Films which was established in the year 2008. In 2006, she bought a house for $13.5 million on Beverley Hills soon after her divorce from Brad Pitt. Later, she sold this house in the year 2011 for $35 million. In January 2012, Jennifer invested in the real estate to buy a home in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. In the New York City, Anniston owns around $10 million dollar worth property.

The post Jennifer Aniston: The net worth of Friends’ favourite character by Margret Fadnis appeared first on The TeCake.