Jennifer Aniston explains her decision of cut off her anti-vax friends!

COVID-19 has not completely eliminated and could take over the world for the third time any minute now. In such a scary situation, the focus now is on getting vaccinated as soon as possible, and for the better cause, Jennifer Aniston has taken it personally to promote welfare in the society.

The Friends alum recently discussed some of the important issues regarding the society in an interview with InStyle Magazine for its September issue. One of such topics was the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Aniston stated that she has cut ties with people who are against getting vaccinated for the virus, which also include some of her close friends.

Now, people are questioning her about her decision on social media, but the 52-year-old actress is not backing down on her say. Jennifer, who herself is vaccinated, posted a screenshot of a question that someone asked her on her Insta, and explained why she decided to cut contacts with anit-vaxxers. The question read, “But if she’s vaccinated she’s protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxxed?”

Source: Page Six

Answering the question, Aniston said, “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

The Cake actress added, “THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves.”

After posting her story, Jennifer added another post of an embroidered cloth on her Instagram story which read, “What doesn’t kill you mutates and try again.”

However, this is not the first time that Jennifer talked about her decision of removing anti-vaxxers from her life. This was just her supporting and defending her decision and shut other people down who are questioning her sound decision. As mentioned, the actress first opened up about the topic in an interview with InStyle Magazine for its September issue.

In the interview, which was published on Tuesday, Jennifer stated that she has narrowed down her friends/group of friends based on their opinion about vaccination. She said, “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. The actress continued, “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

Aniston firther stated, “I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Everyone’s favorite Rachel Green, aka Jennifer Aniston has always been actively participated in spreading awareness and share messages regarding COVID-19 through her social media. She has always requested and urged her followers to keep themselves and other save ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Aniston, who broke record an Instagram record when she joined the platform in 2013, currently has 37 million followers. Certainly, the Marley & Me star is making a good use of her popularity and social media by awakening millions through her Instagram. She was quick to promote the safety guidelines that were issued for people to protect themselves and others against the virus. The actor has advocated the need for social distancing and wearing masks.

In the month of June last year, urging her followers to follow precautions against COVID-19, Jennifer wrote on Instagram, “This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”

Jennifer had further posted, “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,”

She continued at the time, “I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe,” she continued. “People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”

“If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same ,” wrote Aniston back I June 2020.

However, it’s not just social obligation or a duty of a citizen that Jen is following, but, the actress herself has gone through some serious damage personally, as she lost some dearly to her.

As the actress herself stated in her interview with InStyle magazine, “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

Last year, while appearing on The Morning Show, Jennifer also revealed that one of her good friends Kevin was fighting for his life in the hospital due to COVID-19 and simultaneously urged the importance of wearing a mask.

To make people understand to take the virus and loss caused by seriously, Jen also shared a picture of her hospitalized friend Kevin, who was hooked up to the machines. She wrote in caption, “Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.”

Moreover, Aniston has not only promoted the need of vaccination and precautionary measure, but also actively shared her views and experiences about how one can deal with depression and anxiety that the pandemic brought with it.

Back in June, in an interview with PEOPLE, Aniston had opened about the importance she’s found in meditating “every day.” “I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess,” she said. “And I believe in humanity, even though there’s so much to discourage us from believing in it — but I do.”

While Jennifer addressed the questioned raised against her decision on her her Instagram, the actress has also experienced great support from her followers calling her sensible and intelligent. About Jennifer cutting off anti-vaxxers from her life, one of her fans wrote on Twitter, “Good for her! Some people still need to be reminded why getting vaccinated is not all about them.”

Meanwhile, another fan appreciated for making the right use of the platform tweeting, “Really nice to see Jennifer Aniston using her platform and reach appropriately and intelligently. I really find it tiring to reason with the anti-vax mob but Jennifer has articulated herself perfectly. May have to quote that the next time I’m embroiled in a debate.”

Another fans wrote praising Jennifer, “Honestly, if every vaccinated human did this, we might not be here now still struggling… Love Jennifer Aniston as she hits back at the criticism over her decision.”

The post Jennifer Aniston explains her decision of cut off her anti-vax friends! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.