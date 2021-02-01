Jenelle Evans: What is the net worth of the television personality?

Jenelle Evans is a television personality known for her role in “Teen Mom 2”. Her initial role was in “16 and Pregnant”. The personality has gotten into a lot of legal trouble, and this impacted her professional career also. Her life as a young mother was shown in the reality television show. However, if you are interested to know how much she earns, you have come to the right place. This article will give you further details on her career, personal life, and net worth. Keep reading to know some quick facts about this celebrity.

Quick facts about Jenelle Evans

Renowned for appearing in “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom 2”.

Born on: December 19, 1991

Age: 29 years

Profession: television personality

Married to: David Eason

Kids: Jace Vahn Evans, Kaiser Orion Griffith and Ensley Jolie Eason

Siblings: not known

How did she rise to fame?

Jenelle Evans was born in Oak Island, North Carolina, USA. Her parents are Barbara Evans and Robert Evans. She became popular at a very young age after becoming pregnant and joining the cast of “16 and Pregnant”. After giving birth to her son, she broke up with her boyfriend. This was because he got arrested and got involved with legal issues. Moreover, during this time, she stayed with her mother and her boyfriend. Later, in 2011, she joined “Teen Mom 2,” which was a continuation of the first part of her life. However, Jenelle got into a lot of trouble with substance abuse and the legal issues that followed. In order to be independent, she handed over her son’s custody to her mother. In 2019, she was fired from the network after her boyfriend shot and killed the family dog.

Personal Life

Jenelle Evans has had complicated relationships in the past and has also faced legal issues. She was romantically involved with Andrew Lewis and had a son with him. Later, the couple broke up after he was arrested. She then dated Kieffer Delp and had an on-off relationship with him. She also once complained against him for domestic violence. After this, Jenelle got involved with Gary Head and was engaged. However, they broke up two weeks later. She was then married to Courtland Rogers and was pregnant with his child. However, this led to an abortion, and two years later, they divorced. She also dated Nathan Griffith, but he also turned to be abusive. The couple has a child together. At present, Jenelle is married to David Eason. She has filed for divorce as he was also abusive, and she was unable to maintain her career by being married to him.

Net worth of Jenelle Evans

Jenelle has a net worth of $30 thousand. She had her fame at a young age. However, this was misused, and she was involved in many legal issues after this. This number would have gone up otherwise, and Evans could have had a successful career if not for her careless nature.

