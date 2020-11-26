Jeffree Star Net Worth, How much Jeffree earned till 2020?

Who is Jeffree Star?

Jeffree – a 34-year-old American YouTube star. Also, a make-up mogul originally made his money from his MySpace account.

In 2014, he founded the company Jeffree Star Cosmetics in the month of November. Jeffree is in relation to Nathan Schwandt.

What is Jeffree Star’s net worth?

Jeffree has a grand fortune. He has a net worth of £161million. This is largely down to his cosmetics firm.

Nevertheless, a large portion of his money is made from YouTube advertisements.

Being a magnificence vlogger is a desirable job that can majorly pay off, especially if you are Jeffree Star. Over these years, Jeffree has gone from musician to YouTuber to beauty mogul with which his bank account has grown tremendously.

Although the origin of 2020 proved to be a tough year for Jeffree and he took a short break from social media after splitting from his longtime boyfriend, his net worth did not seem to take a quite hit.

The most difficult part has been waking up and he’s not laying next to me anymore. But I am a tough bitch and 2020 is persisting to be my year.— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 11, 2020

Jeffree is not slowing down when it comes to his company ventures. He has separated a few major palettes this year including Orgy, Blood Lust, and Cremated.

According to Alternative Press, although there was some drama circling that last one, it still sold out in less than 20 minutes.

In a video posted in the last month, i.e., October 2020, Jeffree said that he is been completely restored his current lipstick formula and packaging with a whole new blend he calls Velvet Trap. The new product comes in 20 more shades and launched just in time for the holiday season.

On top of that, Jeffree is a perfect beauty influencer and is the founder, owner, and CEO of his successful namesake brand Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

He also owns a ton of additional ventures on the side that make a lot of money. In total, Jeffree says he owns ten+ different businesses.

Thus what does this all amount to? Well, in April 2020, Jeffree Star himself validated that “at this moment, the net worth of Jeffree Star Cosmetics is around 1.5 [billion].” And that is a lot of lipstick.

