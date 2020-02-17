Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

Today, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed that he would certainly be devoting $10 billion to fight climate change with a brand-new fund called the Bezos Earth Fund.

He revealed brand-new fund in a message onInstagram Amazon verified the presence of the fund to The Verge:

Bezos claimed that the cash will certainly be utilized to aid researchers, protestors, NGOs, as well as “any type of initiative that supplies a genuine opportunity” to aid maintain the planet from the effect of climatechange He claimed he will certainly start providing gives this summertime, yet today, there aren’t any type of information besides what Bezos shared on Instagram, so it’s vague specifically just how or when applications for gives will certainly be approved.

Bezos deserves concerning $130 billion, so devoting $10 billion to philanthropy isn’t taking a big piece out of Bezos’ total assets. Bezos hasn’t been rather as singing as various other technology billionaires concerning his philanthropy, though in 2018, he did launch introduce a network of cost-free not-for-profit day care centers to be constructed in low-income areas. And in 2017, he surveyed Twitter for philanthropy suggestions that can aid individuals in demand in the near-term.

