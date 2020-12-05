Jay-Z’s Net Worth: How has he earned his billions?

The world famous rapper Jay-Z is a Billion Dollar Man. It means, Jay-Z is one of the richest rappers and people alive. Certainly, Jay-Z is the second richest rapper after Kanye West, with a net worth of $1 billion as of 2020. With his money, Jay-Z is recorded to be the first billionaire in the Hip-Hop industry. Today, we’ll talk about how Jay-Z made his riches

Jay-Z’s Personal Life

Jay-Z, originally known as Shawn Corey Carter was born on 4 December, 1969. He was raised by his mother in Brooklyn, where he attended Eli Whitley High School. He has been classmates with rappers such as AZ, The Notorious B.I.G and Busta Rhymes.

Source: iHOLA!

Later in 2002, Jay-Z collaborated with Beyonce and made appearances on the hits “Deja Vu” and “Upgrade U”. However, they kept their dating life low profile, and got married in 2008. Subsequently in 2012, the couple gave birth to their first child, Blue Ivy. Then in 2017, Jay-Z and Beyonce welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir.

Jay-Z’s Career Highlights

Before his breakthrough, Jay-Z worked and appeared on songs by Big L called “Da Graveyard”, and Mic Geronimo’s “Time to Build”. Moreover, his first official rap single was “In My Lifetime” in 1995. However, he wasn’t signed up with any major label, hence he sold CDs out of his car. Later, he landed on a deal.with Priority Records, and released debut album “Reasonable Doubt”. Subsequently, the album reached 23 on the Billboard 200, and was critically acclaimed.

Since then, he has released twelve albums including “The Blueprint”, “The Black Album”, “American Gangster” and “Everything is Love”. He has also collaborated with Kanye West, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Eminem, Justine Timberlake, and others.

Source: Vibe

Moreover, Jay-Z has been the recipient of 3 AMAs, 7 ASCAP Music Awards, 7 BET Awards, 22 BET Hip-Hop Awards, 6 BMA’s, 2 Brit Awards, 22 Grammy Awards and more. Precisely, the rapper has won 249 awards out of 400 nominations.

Jay-Z’s Business

Outside the musical world, Jay-Z is a successful businessman, which has greatly added to his billion dollar empire. Certainly, Jay-Z is the founder and owner of “Rocawear”, “40/40 Club” and “Roc Nation”. Moreover, the rapper has acquired the tech company”Aspiro” and bought “Tidal”. Other than that Jay-Z has also made huge investments and partnerships with sports teams, record companies, clothing lines, clubs and more.

Source: DNG Wines

Other than that, Jay-Z’s tours have earned him millions. The rapper also has a champagne brand called “Armand de Brignac”.

Jay-Z’s Possessions

Besides money, Jay-Z owns super expensive and luxurious assets. For example, Jay-Z’s art collection is worth $70 million. His collection includes Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Mecca”. Currently, Jay-Z lives in an apartment in Manhattan which is worth $6.85 million.

Source: HotCars

He also has a huge collection of cars. Certainly the list includes Tesla Model S, Bugatti Veyron, GMC Yukon, Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR, Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, Chevrolet Corvette, Ferrari F430 and many more.

