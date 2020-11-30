Jay-Z the American rapper journey of life !

Shawn Corey Carter is known professionally as Jay-Z. He is an American rapper, record producer, record executive, songwriter, and businessman. He is considered one of the most influential hip-hop artists in history and the greatest rapper of all time.

Jay-Z Early Life –

Jaz was born on December 4, 1969, in Brooklyn, New York City. Marcy Houses Jaz was raised which is a housing project in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. His father left the family. He and his three siblings were raised by his mother. At age of 12 in 1982, he shot his brother in the shoulder for stealing his jewelry.

Jaz went to Eli Whitney High School in Brooklyn, George Westinghouse Jr. High School of Career and Technical Education, and Trenton Central High School in Trenton, New Jersey. He did not complete his graduation. During this period he was shot 3 times.

According to his mother, Jaz used to wake up his siblings at night banging out drum patterns on the kitchen table. His mother gifted him Boombox for his birthday since he loved music. He then began writing lyrics and freestyling. He is known as Jazzy in the neighborhood. He then later adopted the name Jay-Z dedicated to his mentor JAZ O.

Jay-Z Career Life –

He had no major label to give him a record deal Jay sold CDs out of his car. He created Roc-A-Fella Records as an independent label in 1995 with Damon Anthony Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke. In 1996 he released his debut album Reasonable Doubt. On Billboard 200 the album reached number 23 and liked by critics.

In 1997 Jaz released his follow-up In My Lifetime, Vol. 1. He released Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life in 1998 which was one of his biggest hits. In 1999 he released Heartbreaker. The song became the first chart-topper in the US. The Dynasty: Roc-La-Familia was released in the year 2000. Some of his songs include – empire state of mind, Kanye west ni**as in pairs, numb/encore, the story of o.j, big Pimpin, song cry, etc.

Jay-Z Personal Life –

On April 4, 2008, he married Beyonce. On April 22, 2008, their relationship became a matter of public record.

