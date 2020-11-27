Jay Z: Net worth of one of the most influential rappers

Jay Z need not be introduced to anyone as most of us grew up listening to these legends raps. He is also a producer, songwriter and an established businessman. He has a successful career in the music industry and as a businessman. Jay Z is also one among the billionaires. Jay Z and his wife Beyonce, who is also an immaculate singer have earned together fame and money over the years. Read to find out more about this amazing rapper and businessman’s personal life, career and net worth.

Childhood and early life

He was born on December 4, 1969, in Brooklyn, New York. The celebrity indeed had a complicated childhood. His father Adnis Reeves abandoned his family consisting of his mother and three siblings. His mother Gloria Carter raised them on her own after this. Later his father came and reconciled with him before he died. He has also confessed shooting his brother on the shoulder for stealing his jewellery. The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes were his classmates. He never graduated but attended Trenton Central High School in Trenton, New Jersey. He like many other teenagers without any idea about life got into the trap of selling cocaine. Seeing his interest in music, his mom got him a boombox. This changed his interest in music and he became this a part of his life and career.

Personal life and career

Jay Z began his career when he first established his record company Roc-A-Fella Records. Later, the company all came under him. He released his first debut “Reasonable Doubt”. The album topped the charts and sold 1.5 million copies. Jay Z has received 22 Grammy Awards. He also started his business line with Damon Dash, clothing retail named Rocawear. The company generates millions every year. He later sold it to Iconix Brand. He also owns a music streaming service and also night clubs. Along with this, his business expands to even owning a sports management called Roc Nation Sports. Jay Z also owns a stake in the football team arsenal.

Jay Z and Beyonce are one of the iconic couples. The two have worked together in many songs like “Crazy in Love” and “That’s How You Like it”. They got married in 2008 ad also has three children named Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir.

What is the net worth of Jay Z?

Jay Z is one of the billionaires and has a net worth of $1 billion. It is no surprise as he earns millions through his business and even music.

