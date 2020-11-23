Jay Mazzini Net Worth, How He Went From Rags to Riches

Jay Mazzini is a young and successful entrepreneur hailing from Palestine. He has been interested in business and finance ever since he was a little boy, in fact, he started working when he was only 14. Starting with only a saved up lump sum of $400, by the time he was 24, he had turned that into millions. His insane success has earned him a ton of followers on social media platforms, where apart from showcasing his luxurious lifestyle, he also motivates and inspires his followers. His motto is to never give up on the hustle no matter what.

When was Jay Mazzini born?

Mazzini was born on May 27, 1995, in Palestine, Israel, and is currently 25 years old. He is a 5’7” tall social media influencer and a highly successful entrepreneur. Mazzini is also currently engaged, but the identity of his fiance has been kept a secret, as per the will of the bride-to-be.

How was her Early Life

Mazzini was born in Palestine, Israel. There is no news shared by him about his father, and his mother has only appeared in a few of his Instagram posts, but that is all the information we have. He also has a sister named Malak.

As a kid, Mazzini was always interested in finance and business. When he was 14, he invested $400 that he had saved up in thermal sweaters and flip-flops, which he sold to the Dominicans up by Webster. He got into selling leather with other young employees when he was 17 and by 19 had started investing in the stock market.

Jay Mazzini currently is the owner of Mazzini Italy, in collaboration with rapper Dave East, which is a clothing store.

Throughout his journey, which has had its fair share of struggles, Mazzini has amassed a massive 404k followers on his Instagram handle, whose inspirational aesthetic has attracted these many followers.

Jay Mazzini’s Net Worth

Remember the $400 that we said a little Jay Mazzini had set off on his financial journey with? Over years of hustling and grinding, the now highly successful entrepreneur is worth an estimated $8 million, having his successful stock market investments and collaboration with rapper Dave East to thank for.

The post Jay Mazzini Net Worth, How He Went From Rags to Riches by Samuel Ditkovich appeared first on The TeCake.