Jamie Lynn Spears comes out in support of sister Britney Spears!

Britney Spears’ court hearing regarding her conservatorship case has been the talk of the town. People have come out in support of the 39 years old singer who wants to be free from the legal arrangement.

After her brother in law, ex-husband and friends, Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence and spoke supportive words for her on her Instagram stories.

Jamie shared a video of herself saying, “Hey everybody, I just want to take a second to address a few things. The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

“I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her to do many years ago. Oh, not on a big public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters,” said Jamie, the actor who is known for playing Zoey in “Zoey 101.”

Jamie’s statement shut the internet critics who created suspicion around her silence over her sister’s conservatorship case and had aimed to benefit from it. She said, “I have made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in [Britney’s] life as her sister, as an aunt to [her] boys.” Later on, Jamie also cleared the claims of her taking advantage of Britney’s legal situation. Addressing the claim, Jamie said that she doesn’t “owe the public anything”.

“I mean, I’ve worked to pay my own frickin’ bills since I was 10 years old,” Jamie said. “My sister knows I love and support her, and that’s the only person I owe anything to. Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”

Jamie continued, “I am not my family. I am my own person. I am speaking for myself. If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars—or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister… I love my sister — always have, always will — as long as she’s happy.”

The post Jamie Lynn Spears comes out in support of sister Britney Spears! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.