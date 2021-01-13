Jamie Lee Curtis: What is her success story and net worth?

Jamie Lee Curtis is an artist famous for her appearance in horror movies. Her famous role is in the movie “Halloween” which released in the late 70s. This actress gained her popularity through this along with other movies. Along with this, she is also an author, producer and activist. Her other important roles are in movies Blue Steel, My Girl, Forever Young, The Tailor of Panama and Freaky Friday. She is also a renowned writer, her notable works are “When I Was Little: A Four Year Old’s Memory of Her Youth,” “Where Do Balloons Go? An Uplifting Mystery” along with others. To know about her childhood, personal life, career and net worth continue reading this. Let me tell you some quick facts about her before that.

How She Rose to Fame?

Jamie Lee Curtis was born in Santa Monica, California. Her parents were also part of the entertainment industry. Both of them were actors and the couple got divorced when Jamie was four years old. She has several half-siblings from her father’s remarriages. She completed her studies from the University of the Pacific. Jamie was a law student, however, she dropped out and went to pursue her passion for acting. She had her big breakthrough since her first role. This was in the movie Halloween which released in 1978. The movie also gained considerable popularity. Her other horror movies are “The Fog,” “Prom Night,” “Terror Train”. However, she wasn’t just a scream queen as she ventured into comedy and played many roles in that genre. This includes “Trading Places”, “A Fish Called Wanda”. Jamie received awards for her roles like the Golden Globe for movies like “True Lies”.

She has also had roles in series like “Quincy, M.E.,” “Columbo,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Anything But Love,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “NCIS,” “New Girl”. Recently, she made her appearances in the “Halloween” movie sequels.

Personal Life

Jamie Lee Curtis is married to Christopher Guest, who is also a screenwriter, composer, musician, actor and comedian. The couple has adopted two children named Annie and Thomas. She has also dealt with alcohol and addiction issues. However, she decided to be sober and lead a normal lifestyle.

Net worth of Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie has a net worth of $60 million. She has made this money from her movie roles and her career as an author.

