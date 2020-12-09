James Prince, how much is J Prince’s net worth?

James Prince, normally known as J Prince, was brought into the world on October 31, 1964, in Houston, Texas, United States. He is a 53-year-old American Businessman. He has been advancing Houston’s rap scene and rap specialists and furthermore attempts to advance oppressed areas and networks. J Prince is the CEO of Houston based Rap-a-Lot Records and furthermore a boxing director to Sportspeople like Floyd Mayweather Jr. what’s more, Andre Ward.

James Prince is an American Businessman who has total assets of $45 million. J Prince has acquired his total assets as the CEO of Houston-based Rap-a-Lot Records. Sovereign has gone through 20 years advancing Houston’s rap scene and rap specialists is currently attempting to advance oppressed areas and networks. He as of late started constructing a public venue in his old fifth Ward neighbourhood that will help small kids, youngsters and grown-ups to dominate more in their lives.

In 2007, he was respected by the City committee and Houston City Mayor Bill White for his administrations and 20-years of devotion and obligation to the city. In the very year, he additionally dispatched a mission about HIV/AIDS to teach the adolescent. He likewise started the development of a public venue in his neighbourhood in old fifth Ward through which he needs to help the little youngsters, teenagers, and grown-ups of the territory to dominate. For his imaginative commitments and generous endeavours, he was granted at VH1 seventh yearly Hip Hop Honors Awards in the year 2010 alongside Master P, Timbaland, Jermaine Dupri and Slick Rick.

His hip-jump record name Rap-a-ton was established in the year 1986 and is known under the sub-mark “Smoke-a-Lot Records”. The marks most popular work has been the Geto Boys. His child Jas Prince additionally possesses a mark which is circulated by Rap-a-Lot and is called as “Southern Empire Entertainment”

He is the chief maker of “Pimpalation: Return of the Trill” which is a narrative delivered in 2006 and furthermore of “The Final Chapter” which is a Documentary delivered in the year 2008.

J Prince is hitched to Mary Prince since 1994 and they have two youngsters named Jas Prince and Brandy Prince.

What are the most celebrated works from James Prince ‘s Filmography?

Scorpion (2015)

The Joe Rogan Experience (2010)

Entourage (2007)

Office Space (1999)

