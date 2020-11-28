J Cole net worth, early life, personal life, career and other updates

J Cole is one of the remarkable rappers of his industry. Along with this, he has also proved his worth as a singer, songwriter, record producer, and record executive. He is one of those people, many look up to. He is respected as well as influential with his words and action. J Cole has also produced singles for other famous singer and rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Janet Jackson. His passion and ambition for music started young. Let’s know more about his early life, career and net worth.

Early life

J Cole was born on January 28, 1985, in Frankfurt, West Germany. This legend had to go through struggles before rising to a star. His father worked as a veteran in the US army and so he was born in the military. Like the story of many rappers, his father too abandoned him leaving his mother to take care of him and his elder brother. They later moved to North Carolina where he grew up with people from all ethnicity. However, he has always identified himself based on his racial colour and connected with people of the same. He was interested in both music and basketball as a child and even violin. He started off rapping at a young age of 12 and his mother got him a music sampler for Christmas.

Career and personal life

J Cole began his career young. He was initially working as a producer with his pseudonym Therapist and later went on to release his first mixtape The Come Up. He was then asked to sign to Jay-Z’s record label. This was a major breakthrough in his career. Later he released two mixtapes and also toured with Drake. His instant success was because of his debut studio album Cole World: The Sideline Story. The album went on to be a hit and topped the charts from thereafter. His album Forest Hills Drive went for Grammy nominations for the best rap album. He won his first Grammy for his collaboration song “A Lot”.

Apart from this, he also performs social services for the youth and began the Dreamville foundation to support them. The foundation provides back to school supplies and sponsors them. He got back his old house and has made it rent-free for single mothers to stay.

The artist is married to Melissa Heholt who is also executive director of this foundation. The couple had attended college together. They have two kids together.

How much is the net worth of J Cole?

J Cole is one of the influential rappers of his time and is known to have a net worth of $60 million. He earns at least $30 million in a year. All of his money has come from his music and talent.

