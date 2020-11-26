Is Walgreen open or closed for thanksgiving this year?

Walgreen is the second-largest pharmacy chain store in the United States of America. They first began their first store on December 29, 1901. The franchise was founded by Christopher Rudolph Walgreen. As per 2019, the company had a total of 9,277 stores. The franchise began with a small store and now makes a profit of millions. Its corporate headquarters are in Illinois. The stores employ provide employment to a large number of people and have products ranging from medication, cosmetics to toilet paper. Moreover, it supports brands like Almus Generic, Be Jolly, Big Roll, Sleek MakeUP and even more. However, there are now doubts regarding the holidays and offers that the Walgreen follows. Read more to find out regarding the stores working hours and holidays.

Walgreen Holidays and working days

Thanksgiving is in a few days and many are wondering where to do the last minute shopping as most stores close during these holidays. Well, we have happy news as Walgreens will be opened for Thanksgiving to give its customers the best products and even more! Thanksgiving is a day to be grateful and celebrate the joys of life and so Walgreens has decided to show their love for their customers too. The shops will be open from 9 am to 6 pm.

Deals and offers for Thanksgiving

Apart from this, the stores also have a sale and offer for its products. There are one-day deals which include buying one get one free offer for products such as toys priced at %9.99, snuggie, pasta boat, pet Zoom Brush, Christmas tree for %29.99, Santas Express toy train for %19.99, 96-piece eye shadow kit for $2.99 which is on a sale along with the 92-piece flip-up makeup kit.

The fun doesn’t end here, the store also has a three-day sales from Nov 24-26. The buy one gets one free offer is available for plush toys, holiday decor, LED light sets, Alkaline batteries. Buy one Foster Grant Reader glasses to get two free and also a sale offer for Premium Arm Blood pressure Monitor. The Walgreens stores are also giving away free rentals for its first 130 customers. So go grab your products before its late!!

