Is TV Show Strongest Deliveryman 2017 streaming on Netflix?

Strongest Deliveryman – a TV show produced by the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). This play was originally broadcast on KBS2 (South Korea) and premiered on the 4th of August, 2017.

The strongest Deliveryman ended after the 1st season with a total of 16 episodes. The last episode of this show aired on the 23rd of September, 2017.

The story goes around two gutsy food delivery workers who endeavor to overcome their socioeconomic obstacles to achieve big goals and bump into love along the way.

Strongest Deliveryman Drama is 2017 South Korean television series starring Go Kyung-Pyo, Kim Seon-ho, Chae Soo-bin, and Ko Won-hee.

It premiered on the 4th of August 2017, and displayed every week of Friday and Saturday at 23:00 (KST) on KBS2, until September 23.

The show is produced by Jidam Inc. for KBS. Jidam is the same company after Jang Bori is Here!, My Daughter, Geum Sa-Wol and Mrs. Cop 2 as well as the KBS daily dramas Two Mothers and Ruby Ring.

Also Read: Stanger Things 4: Renewed or canceled by Netflix?

Yoon Shi-Yoon was appeared to portray the drama’s eponymous lead role but he refused because he first received the offer for a lead role in its previous drama Hit the Top.

Formerly, Jang Mi-Kwan and Lee Yeol-eum were all set to play the second lead characters, Oh Jin-Gyu and Lee Ji-Yoon, but there has since been a change in line-up and the characters have been given to Kim Seon-ho and Ko Won-hee.

The chief producer of this show stated that the reason why Jang Mi-Kwan left the cast was due to a few differences while working out some details.

What were the main characters featured in the Strongest Deliveryman?

Go Kyung-Pyo as Choi Kang-soo

He played the role of a veteran and Strongest Deliveryman who puts his life on the line in whatever he does.

Chae Soo-bin as Lee Dan-ah

She is a delivery woman who is so single-minded about making money and escaping from – Hell Joseon that she turns down all advances from men.

Few other leads include-

Kim Seon-ho as Oh Jin-kyu,

Ko Won-hee as Lee Ji-Yoon,

Han Seung-Hyun as Team leader,

Park Sung-Joon as Yoon-Cheol, and

Lee Tae-Kyung as Department Head Park.

Also Read: Netflix: What are the 5 best comedy shows on Netflix

The post Is TV Show Strongest Deliveryman 2017 streaming on Netflix? by Jason Goldberg appeared first on The TeCake.