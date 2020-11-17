Is The Little Mermaid coming up with new film?

The Little Mermaid is an upcoming American musical fantasy film. Rob Marshall directed the film and Jane Goldman and David Magee did the screenplay. It is produced by Walt Disney Pictures. It is a live-action adaptation of a 1989 animated film of the same name which is based on Hans Christan Andersen’s eponymous tale. Till now no release date has been announced.

Development Of The Little Mermaid –

In May 2016 it was reported by a Hollywood reporter that The Little Mermaid is in the early stage of development.

In December 2017 it was reported that Walt Disney Company selected Rob Marshall to direct the film and Jane Goldman to do the screenplay.

Marshall revealed that he, along with John DeLuca and Marc Platt was hired in December 2018. They were responsible for beginning developing the project for the film adaptation and they have already started their task.

In an interview, Marshall revealed that the film is in the early stage of development. The studio is trying to find ways to translate the original film’s story into live-action.

In February 2020 producer revealed that rehearsals for the film had already begun.

The filming was supposed to begin in April 2020 in London but got delayed due to a pandemic. It was to restart in August but again got delayed. Now as per reports it is supposed to start at the end of 2020.

As per reports Alan Menken who wrote the songs for the original film will also write the songs for the film. Later Alan also announced that he already started working on the film songs. And in the year 2019, it was reported that around 5 songs have been written till now.

The Star Cast Of The Little Mermaid –

Halle Balley as Ariel

Jonah Hauer-King as Eric

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Voices –

Awkwafina as Scuttle

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder

Background Of The Little Mermaid –

It is a 1989 American animated musical fantasy film.

The film is produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation and Walt Disney Pictures.

It is the 28 animated film of Disney based on the 1837 Danish fairy tale of the same name by Hans Christian Andersen.

Till now three films have released under the Little Mermaid (The Little Mermaid, The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea, The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning).

The post Is The Little Mermaid coming up with new film? by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.