Is Stone Ocean Anime Part 6 confirmed? When will it come out?

Stone Ocean is the sixth story arc of the Japanese manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, written and shown by Hirohiko Araki. It was serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from January 1, 2000, to April 21, 2003, and was collected into 17 tankōbon volumes. In its original publication, it was known as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 Jolyne Cujoh: Stone Ocean. It was preceded by Golden Wind and followed by Steel Ball Run.

Is Stone Ocean 6 confirmed?

JoJo Season 5 or Part 6 will soon be making its way to hit the screens as the makers of the show have officially confirmed its renewal. Season 4 that brought the animated version of Part 5 called “Golden Wind” was ended on 28 July 2019. This has all of us waiting eagerly for the next installment of the series i.e. Part 6. The confirmation of Part 6 being on its way is surely delightful news for the fans.

When will it come out?

The Coronavirus has held up the production of many tv series and projects. Unfortunately, Part 6 Stone Ocean Anime has suffered a similar fate, as a result, nothing can be said about its release date yet. It’s mostly possible that we may have to wait until the end of 2021 for a release.

What will be its storyline?

Each of the 8 parts of the manga series focuses on the 8 protagonists of the story belonging to the Joestar family. All these members have a name that can be related to JoJo along with having a star-shaped birthmark on their left shoulder which makes them different from other people.

It is an adventure ride that shows parts of the fantasy and supernatural realm. The first 6 parts go deeper into the fights between Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando. Part 6 has 158 chapters and extends from Volume 64-80. The 6th part details out the adventures led by Jolyne Kujo ( daughter of Jotaro Kujo) as the family’s rivalry with Dio Brando gets deeper. The story is set in Green Dolphin Street Prison. Jolyne has been sentenced to serve 15 years here for being an accomplice to murder.

