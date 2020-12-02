Is Season 3 of Light as a Feather happened? When will it come out?

Light as a Feather is a thriller web series in America. It is made considering its book under the same title which was written by Zoe Aarsen. The series has been created by R. Lee Fleming, Jr. and was first shot in Los Angeles, California and got it’s first release on October 12, 2018 on Hulu. It had positive reviews but didn’t impress the critics. Season 1 of the show, which is about a couple of friends playing ‘light as a feather, stiff as a board.

Who are the actors in the show?

The main characters of the show are Liana Liberato who acts as McKenna Brady, a famous high school senior whose parents are divorced parents, Liberato also acts as Jennie Brady, who is Mckenna’s dead twin sister, Haley Ramm is Violet Simmons, who has just got into the school and new in town as well, Ajiona Alexus as Candace Preston, a famous girl at school, Brianne Tju as Alex Portnoy, Peyton List has role as Olivia Richmond,

What is the series about?

The story is all bout five teen girls and how go through everything after a supernatural issue which happens when they play ‘light as a feather, stiff as a board.’ Everything gets messed up as the girls die the way that was predicted and the remaining ones have to find the reason, as it is a supernatural thing or one among them. Then they get to know about the deaths, but also a solution to stop others from dying.

The series is about horror adventure which is as intensive and scary. From other horror series it is a lot different. The death of those teen girls has given the series a emotion.

Is Season 3 happening? Or is it cancelled?

Light as a Feather season 2 was released on July 26, 2019 on the Hulu platform. The season had released 8 episodes on the same day. Now for a season 3, there’s no official announcement for the renewal or cancellation of Season 3.

