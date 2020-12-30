Jessica Ann Johnson (born July 10, 1980 in Simpson) is an American singer, actress, fashion designer and writer. After appearing in the church choir as a child, Simpson signed to Columbia Records in 1997 at the age of 16. Her debut studio album Sweet Kisses (1999) sold two million copies in the US. She saw the commercial success of the single “I want to love you forever”. Simpson took a more mature image for his second studio album Irresistible (2001) and its title track. The song became their second number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album was awarded gold by the American Recording Industry Association (RIAA) and This Skin (2003), Simpson’s third studio album, sold 3 million copies in the United States and saw the success of the single “With. You “, who topped the mainstream Top 40.

Personal life

Simpson met singer Nick Lachi at a Christmas party in 1998 and the couple married on October 26, 2002. After Simpson announced separation in November 2005, he filed for divorce in December 2005 and finalized it in June 2006.Da Simpson has not signed a marriage agreement, she had to pay Lachey $ 12 million for her divorce.

She began dating retired NFL player Eric Johnson in May 2010, and the couple got engaged that November. They married in July 2014 and have three children together.

Real Estate

Simpson’s main residence is the mansion in Hiden Hills, California which he purchased from Ozzy and Sharon Osborne for $ 11.5 million in 2013. Osborne bought the house in 2007 for $ 12.5 million. Over the years, her husband Simpson has extensively renovated the 2.5 acre property with six bedrooms, a basketball court, playground and large swimming pool. Today, this property is worth $ 15-20 million based on comparable recent sales. Prior to buying at Hidden Hills, Simpson owned a home in Beverly Hills, which he purchased in 2005 for $ 5.265 million. He sold the house in October 2013 for $ 6.4 million.

Is Jessica Simpson a Billionaire?

Outside of music, Jessica is a very successful entrepreneur. The company introduced a range of beauty products and bags, underwear, shoes and boots, most of which were sold on the Home Shopping Network. Jessica expected to be the first celebrity brand to reach more than $ 1 billion in annual sales. This latest milestone is the source of a common misconception about Jessica Simpson’s net worth. When these multi-billion dollar sales estimates were announced, several magazines made headlines calling Jessica a “billion dollar celebrity.” Many of Jessica’s fans have misinterpreted this title, which means that Jessica is personally worth $ 1 billion. It is sadly not true … but if she stays at this pace, it might become a reality soon!

