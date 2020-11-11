Is it true that a Hoax of Shutting Down Snapchat is spreading across the world ?

Snapchat is using it as one of the most popular social media and also ranking as 12th place on the social platform in the world in 2020.

The Snapchat app developed from originally focusing on person-to-person photo sharing to presently featuring users’ “Stories” of 24 hours of content, along with “Discover,” letting brands show ad-supported short-form content. It also allows users to keep photos in the “my eyes only” which allows them to maintain their photos in a password-protected space.

How the rumors started worldwide? From where it originated?

A Hoax began in 2019 of shutting off Snap chat on Twitter and will be deactivated on 28th June 2020 as the Indian government is intending to abolish some Chinese apps such as Tik Tok, PUBG, and other apps which are affecting people’s daily lives.

There have been many rumors regarding the shutdown of Snap chat due to being overpopulation users in 2020, where it has over 390 million daily active users as of now.

It is clear that Snap chat is not gonna shutting down anytime in 2020 and the rumors are so fake. The rumors of Shutting down Snap chat began from Channel 45 News back in 2017, so still many users are worried about the shutting off of snapchat this year

Is there anything that happened to Snapchat, before this rumor of shutting off?

Just like an incident happened in 2013; where Snapchat has been hacked by an anonymous group, saying that the mitigating features illustrated only “minor obstacles”. some group of staff in the name of SnapLion are using snapchat to look or spy on the users in 2019, without knowingly to the Government. Snapchat has earned many stages among the youngsters, with amazing filters and games on it.

Who has verified that the rumor is fake?

Earlier this year in June, Snapchat Support cleared the Hoax on Twitter to explain that Snapchat wasn’t going to shut down at the end of June 2019, It appears now that the rumor has moved onto Snapchat shutting down on July 28, 2020. So this seems that somebody is wasting their time in creating and spreading such a Hoax to the public.

But still, we don’t give some safe promises when it comes to Snap chat because the app is going through everything like hacking, legitimate corruption and phony users which is primarily programming by a group of strangers without knowing it to the Government.

