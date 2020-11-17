Is it true? Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo patching up again?

Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin are considered to be one of the cutest pairs in 2008 and also tagged as ‘Binkyo’. Song and Hyun worked together in the drama ‘Worlds Within’ in 2008 after one year of the departure of that series and later both the leads seem to have come off together in public, meanwhile both their agencies officially verified that they were dating.

What made Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo fall in love with each other?

Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress who earned international popularity in numerous dramas and also ranked the 7th position in Forbes magazine as Korea’s Powerful Celebrity list and 6th in 2018.

In the meantime, Hyun bin is also a South Korean actor, moreover one of the highest-paid actors in the Korean drama industry. They both were quoted as cute pairs during the release of the worlds within’ drama.

Why did the beautiful couple break up?

The justifications behind their ugly split up are termed as busy schedules and heavy stress caused by public attention.

Binkyo fans got disappointed when they came to know about the pair splitting up after two years of dating, right before Hyun Bin’s enlistment into the military in 2011.

They both started to focus on their career path instead of their private lives.

Subsequently, Hyun Bin started dating actress Kang So Ra about a year from December 2016 and ended their short-lived relationship.

Surprisingly, Song Hye Kyo tied the knot with her love Song Joong Ki in 2017 and unfortunately got separated after two years of romantic married life in 2019 claiming the parting is due to high stress and workload.

Are Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo back again?

It has been over a decade, but still, there have been rumors about Song Hye Kyo and Hyun Bin coming back in 2020 has been spreading among fans.

Moreover, the actress Song Hye Kyo posted a selfie picture with her friend and was seen wearing a necklace SH which reveals S as Song Hye Kyo and H implies Hyun Bin.

On the other hand, Hyun Bin’s stylist all of a sudden started following Song Hye Kyo on Instagram so the rumors are making the crazy fans even more curious about their relationship.

On the 28th of June 2020, a picture was uploaded by Hyun Bin’s stylist, two figures are found to be similar to the forms of Song and Hyun, but within a few minutes, the post was deleted by preventing the rumors.

Over the rumors, Song Agency denied it by acknowledging that “This is not the first time that Chinese media have released random and baseless news articles, and the dating rumors that have been spreading in China are phony”.

From Hyun’s standpoint, few sources state that during the moment of that picture, Hyun Bin was in Jordan, for filming his new movie Bargaining. So it is still uncertain if the couple is getting together or not.

