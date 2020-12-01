Is George Looney the highest paid actor? How much is his Net Worth?

George Clooney is an actor, screenwriter, director, and activist who belongs to U.S. George Clooney is one of the biggest actors in the film industry. He got three Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards, including Syriana (2006) and for Argo (2012) as a co-producer. In 2018, he got the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

How was his early life?

Clooney was brought into this world on May 6, 1961, who belongs to Lexington, Kentucky. His parents are Nina Bruce, a city councilwoman, and Nick Clooney, a retired anchorman and TV host. Clooney grew up as a Catholic, but he didn’t believe anything related to god in his adult life. He went to Blessed Sacrament School in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. Then their family got settled in Mason, Ohio. The Clooneys were back to Kentucky and, in his seventh-grade year, George had a a condition called Bell’s Palsy, in which the face is partially paralyzed. It was gone in an year, but Clooney said that he was bullied for that condition. He was good at basketball and basement player and even participated in Cincinnati Reds after high school, but didn’t get in the team. Clooney studied at Northern Kentucky University from 1979-1981 to get in broadcast journalism, but didn’t get graduated.

How did he rise to fame?

After settling in Los Angeles, he had no home and had to live in his car. His car was parked in Beverly Hills mansion which belonged to his Aunt, singer Rosemary Clooney. Then be got a few small roles in TV shows such as “The Facts of Life”, “Roseanne”, and “The Golden Girls”. He got his first lead role in “E/R” in 1984. But the role which made him the star is NBC drama “ER”, which started in 1994 when he played the role as Dr. Doug Ross.

How much is George Clooney’s Net Worth?

George Clooney’s Net Worth is around $500 million approximately. The series “Sisters” for the 19 episodes that he acted, George earned $40,000 per his role. That is almost a total of $760,000. George earned $100,000 per episode of “ER.

The post Is George Looney the highest paid actor? How much is his Net Worth? by Sabrina Mongs appeared first on The TeCake.