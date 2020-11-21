Is Draco Malfoy good? Is Professor Snape his godfather?

Draco Lucius Malfoy is a fictional character in one of the famous Harry Potter series which was created by J.K Rowling. He is a classmate of Harry Potter and is from the Slytherin house. He has his two companions, Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle, who are with him most of the time and do everything he says. Draco is mostly depicted as a bully who tricks and bullies people to get anything he wants. He uses magic to do all the bad things. The character was played by Tom Felton in the Harry Potter series.

Who is Draco Malfoy and is he good or bad?

Draco Lucius Malfoy is a wizard who believes in the purity of blood. His parents are Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy. His father was the Death Water and thus, Draco was made to believe in the purity of blood. He goes to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from 1991 to 1998 and was used to stay in the Slytherin House. He became friends with Vincent Crabbe, Gregory Goyle, Pansy Parkinson, and other Slytherins but ended up as enemies with Harry Potter.

At the end of his fifth year, his father got arrested in Azkaban because of the fight of the Department of Mysteries. Voldemort blamed Draco for his father, and he had to become the next Death Eater. Draco was not able to kill Albus Dumbledore and the task was passed to Severus Snape and did all the other tasks without being afraid or asking again. He and his family were problematic at the Second Wizarding Wa’s finale, and then they didn’t have to go to the prison of Azkaban as Voldemort was defeated.

Is Professor Snape Draco’s God Father?

We don’t know that, but if Snape would have been Draco’s godfather, Narcissa would have put it as a plus point when she had an argument, the time when she needed his help in Spinner’s End. He was Draco’s favorite teacher, a trusted adult, but she never told once that he was his God Father and that he has to help him. It is a doubt, as she would have said it if it was the truth.

