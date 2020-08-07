iPhone 12 will be launched with an OLED display: Rumours

As the iPhone 12’s release is coming closer, the supposed iPhone 12 display unit has been leaked. An image was recently shared on Twitter by the leaker, which claimed that the OLED display would be used in the iPhone 12 this year.

It is hard to find so many specifics from the image itself, and no additional context other than “iPhone 12 OLED screen’’ was provided by the corresponding tweet. There is no way to easily figure out the size of this display, nor can we say anything about how big the notch is.

It was rumored earlier that Apple would release four new iPhone 12 models this year with OLED displays and 5G connectivity. Reportedly, the iPhone 12 will have 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screen sizes, while the iPhone 12 Pro will be equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes. However, “Pro” has not been mentioned in the leaked image, so there are chances that the display pictured here is for the 5.4-inch or 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

Apple’s entire flagship iPhone lineup is featuring OLED screens for the first time. The iPhone X became the first iPhone to switch to OLED, but new LCD iPhones have also been introduced by Apple. For example, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both have OLED displays, but an LCD panel is still used for the iPhone 11.

There are several reports which suggest that Apple also announced the release of the iPhone 12 “a few weeks later” than the release of the iPhone 11 last year. During Apple’s Q3 earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri revealed in one of his statements that “As you know, last year we began to sell iPhones at the end of September. He also added that “This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later.”

As four separate iPhone 12 models are scheduled to be released in Apple, there are possibilities that Apple will build a kind of spectacular schedule for launches. Indeed, the latest supply chain report this week indicated that Apple would use two phases for releasing its 5 G iPhones. Two 6.1-inch device models will be released in the first stage, while another two 6.7 and 5.4-inch devices will be released in the second stage.