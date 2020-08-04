iPhone 12 final design revealed: Rumors

If you are one of those waiting to have a quick look at the iPhone 12 Pro, there is good news for you as the final design of the smartphone has been leaked already. The leaked design of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro will give you an idea about how the new iPhone 12 Pro will look like. It is rumoured that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen respectively and both the new models will have a square camera array feature.

Leaker Komia mentioned in the post that “all three lenses on the iPhone 12 Pro will be quite larger than 11 Pro series”, which gives a clear hint that the latest Apple handset would have a bigger sensor, which will definitely improve the photo quality.

The best part about iPhone 12 Pro is that it would be built with LiDAR scanner, which was debuted on the iPad Pro but will be a little bit smaller than it is on Apple’s tablet.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is a big fan of augmented reality and there is a possibility that iPhone 12 Pro will be equipped with AR-related features.

iPhone 12 Pro will be powered with the brand new Apple A14 Bionic processor and the smartphone will be 5G compatible. Earlier, there was news that iPhone 12 Pro would have 120Hz screens, but a recent report confirms that Apple may not have that feature as of now.

As always the new iPhone from Apple will be a premium product so prices will be on the higher side. If rumors are to be believed, the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro, will be available at $1,049, while 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available at $1,149. Besides this, Apple iPhone 12 will also be available in cheaper options with a 5.4-inch 5G iPhone 12 reportedly coming in at $699.