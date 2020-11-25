Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford to resume his role as Indiana Jones

Taking over the legacy of Steven Spielberg’s phenomenal directorial project, Indiana Jones, the fifth sequel is now under production. The directing honor is now taken over by Logan’s director, James Mangold, with a screenplay by Jonathan Kasdan. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.

Harrison Ford talks about the updates on the new movie. “We’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we are in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best,” Ford said in 2020. “We’ve got some scheduling issues and a few script things to do but we are determined to get it right before we get it made.”

The franchise originally created by George Lucas was released in 1982, titled as Raiders of The Lost Ark. The next installment in the franchise “should be starting to shoot sometime next year”, according to Ford.

What can we expect from Indiana Jones 5?

As per the reports, Harrison Ford will resume once again resume his well established iconic role of Indiana Jones, as the titular character. But the entire cast list is not released yet. The reports also claim that Shia LaBeouf won’t reprise her role as Mutt Williams. A number of new faces will join the cast.

John Rhys-Davies has also discussed his desire to reprise his role as Sallah in the coming installment. He had played this role in Raiders of the Lost Ark and in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. John adds, “Of course, I would like to do another one – he’s a great character – but I’d have him do something meaningful,” he said.

Originally, Indiana Jones 5 was slated for a 2021 release. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the release date is shifted by a year. Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to release on 29 July 2022. The official title for the fifth movie is not released yet.

As per Ford, he is the ultimate Indiana Jones and no-one else can play it apart from him “When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy. Get it in [your head].” So, no one but Ford is the daredevil archaeologist and explorer Indiana, Jones. And he will soon be back in the fifth installment to cover up his remaining endeavors. Stay tuned with Tecake for further details.

