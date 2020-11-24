Inception: Leonardo meeting his family at end reality or a dream?

Inception is a 2010 science fiction action film. The film is written and directed by Christopher Nolan. He also produced the film along with his wife Emma Thomas. Leonardo DiCaprio acted in the film who is shown as a professional thief. He steals information by gaining access to the subconscious of his targets.

He gets a chance to eradicate his criminal history completely as payment for the implantation of another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious. The other main casts include – Joseph Leonard Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Edward Thomas Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine, Ken Watanabe, Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page, Dileep A. Rao, Tom Berenger.

It released in London on July 18, 2010, in both conventional and IMAX theaters. The film was a super hit. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2010. It received critical praise for its direction, action sequences, musical score, ensemble cast, screenplay, themes, and visual effects.

Recent News About Inception –

The main cast Leonardo DiCaprio believes that his character at the end of the film got to reality. He had to make his own choice on that one. He also thought that his character made it back home. The ending of Nolan’s Inception is one of the most debated storylines.

There is a difference of opinion on whether or DiCaprio’s character made it back to children in the final scene. He is last seen walking to his children while his totem spins and wobbles behind him. But it is unclear whether he was dreaming or it happened in reality. But Leonardo believes that it was in reality. In an interview, he said “I had my own interpretation, and that was that I got back to reality,” DiCaprio said. “I had to make my own choice on that one, yeah.” But one thing Lenardo clarified that the ending was purposely left ambiguous.

Nolan is very secretive behind his productions. Very rarely he shares information in public or with his peers. Even the script Leonardo read was very short.

