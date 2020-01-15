In photos: The amazing spacewalks of Expedition 61

Image 1 of 34

Expedition 61Cmdr Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency helps NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan (left) and also Christina Koch (right) in their U.S. spacesuits prior to a spacewalk onOct 6,2019 During their spacewalk, Morgan and also Koch changed some old batteries on the spaceport station’s solar ranges.

NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan (left) and also Christina Koch (right) are worn inside the Quest airlock prior to starting a 7 hour-long spacewalk onOct 6, 2019.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan functions to change old nickel-hydrogen batteries with brand-new lithium-ion batteries throughout his 2nd spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch onOct 11,2019 During that spacewalk, Morgan and also Koch commemorated cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, the globe’s initial spacewalker, that passed away that very same day.

Christina Koch (left) and also Andrew Morgan job while connected on the Port 6 truss section of the International Space Station to change older hydrogen-nickel batteries with more recent, extra effective lithium-ion batteries throughout the six-hour and also 45- minute spacewalk, onOct 11, 2019.

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and also Jessica Meir get ready for their initial spacewalk with each other onOct 18, 2019, to change an unsuccessful power controller on the International Space Station’s P6 truss framework.

NASA astronauts Christina Koch (left) and also Jessica Meir clenched fist bump each various other throughout a spacesuit fit look atOct 12, 2019.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (left) and also Christina Koch position with each other throughout a spacesuit fit look atOct 12, 2019, in advance of their historical initial all-woman spacewalk.

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir waves at the electronic camera throughout her historical spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch (out of framework), onOct 18,2019

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir prepares to leave the staff lock part of the Quest airlock to go out right into the vacuum cleaner of room onOct 18, 2019.

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir is imagined throughout a spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch (out of framework), onOct 18,2019

NASA astronaut Christina Koch takes a “space-selfie” with the Earth behind her– and also showing in her safety helmet– throughout her spacewalk along with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir (out of framework), onOct 18, 2019.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch prepares to leave the staff lock part of the Quest airlock and also go out right into the vacuum cleaner of room for her spacewalk along with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir (not imagined) onOct 18, 2019.

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir is imagined connected to the outdoors of the International Space Station throughout her spacewalk along with NASA astronaut Christina Koch (not imagined), onOct 18, 2019.

Look ma, no hands! NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan waves as he is photographed alongside the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (reduced left) throughout his spacewalk onNov 15, 2019.

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano “stands” on completion of the International Space Station’s Canadarm2 robot arm throughout the initial of 4 spacewalks to fix the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment along with NASA astronaut Drew Morgan, onNov 15,2019

“My initial #Space walkForAMS job: set up a special delivery help prior to trying the elimination of the particles guard,” ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted together with this image, onNov 20,2019

The particles guard that as soon as secured NASA’s Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer from micrometeoroid effects drifts far from the International Space Station after 2 astronauts eliminated it and also flung it right into room throughout a spacewalk onNov 15,2019

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano takes a “space-selfie” with his spacesuit’s safety helmet visor down throughout the 2nd spacewalk to fix the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, onNov 22, 2019.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan is connected to the Starboard -3 truss section of the International Space Station throughout the 2nd spacewalk to fix the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, onNov 22, 2019.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, whose spacesuit is furnished with a range of video cameras and also devices, hangs on to a hand rails throughout the 2nd spacewalk to fix the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, onNov 22, 2019.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan is connected to the Starboard -3 truss section of the International Space Station throughout the 2nd spacewalk to fix the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, onNov 22, 2019.

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano holds a video camera throughout the 2nd spacewalk to fix the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, onNov 22, 2019.

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano is affixed to a mobile foot restriction at the end of the Canadarm2 robot arm throughout the 2nd spacewalk to fix the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, onNov 22, 2019.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan aims his electronic camera towards himself to take a “space-selfie” onNov 22,2019

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan prepares to take a photo with his unique room electronic camera, which is secured from the microgravity atmosphere of room with unique securing, onNov 22,2019

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano takes an image while affixed to a mobile foot restriction at the end of the Canadarm2 robot arm throughout a spacewalk onNov 22, 2019.

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano takes a photo throughout the 2nd spacewalk to fix the International Space Station’s planetary fragment detector, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, onNov 22, 2019.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan takes a “space-selfie” with his spacesuit’s safety helmet visor down throughout the 2nd spacewalk to fix the International Space Station’s planetary fragment detector, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, onNov 22, 2019.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan (left) and also European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano wear for their 2nd spacewalk with each other onNov 22, 2019.

NASA astronaut and also U.S. Army Colonel Andrew Morgan presents his Army satisfaction in advance of the Army versus Navy football video game onDec 12, 2019, throughout the 3rd spacewalk along with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano, onDec 2, 2019.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan is imagined outside the International Space Station onDec 2, 2019, throughout his 3rd spacewalk to fix the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano (not imagined).

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano lugs the brand-new thermal pump system that was set up on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer throughout the spacewalk onDec 2, 2019.

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano broke this shot of his feet inside of the foot restriction while “riding” the Canadarm2 robot arm throughout a spacewalk onDec 2, 2019.