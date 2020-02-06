In photos: NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking spaceflight

NASA astronaut Christina Koch finished up her initial remain on the International Space StationFeb 6, 2020, and also it is one for the document publications. Koch showed up precede in March 2019 and also invested a total amount of 328 days functioning and also living in the orbiting lab.

Koch’s remain established a brand-new document for the lengthiest solitary spaceflight by a female, climaxing formerly established by NASA astronaut PeggyWhitson It was likewise the second-longest solitary spaceflight by a NASA astronaut, after Scott Kelly’s perennial goal in2015 During her time in area, Koch worked with a host of scientific research experiments and also done spacewalks consisting of the very first done by 2 ladies.

Also in the Soyuz pill Koch rode house were Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and also European Space Agency astronaut LucaParmitano Remaining in orbit are NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and also Andrew Morgan and also Russian cosmonaut OlegSkripochka A brand-new triad of crewmembers is slated to launch in April to join them.

Full tale: Astronaut Christina Koch arrive at Earth after record-setting trip