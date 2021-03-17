IGNOU Study Material, Here’s how to check study material Status

Study materials have always been necessary for students during exam time. Whether they are board exams or competitive exams, it has always been effective. So we have brought details about Study Material 2021 for IGNOU students. Let’s read this content so that the IGNOU students who have enrolled in various programs can check the study material and prepare for their subjects.

The study material of IGNOU 2021 is available on the e – Gyan Kosh website in pdfs and available free of cost. While registering for the programs (discussed below in a table), the candidates have to select the mode of receiving study material. The material will be presented in printed and soft copy format. If a student opts for a soft copy of IGNOU study material 2021, he/she will get a 15% discount on his/her admission fees. After the registration, the students will receive the printed copy’s study material on their registered residential address and a soft copy on their registered email address. If a candidate opted for a printed document, then he/she can check the status of his/her study material by using login credentials on the official website of IGNOU. Read more to know about E-Gyan Kosh, programs, and many more.

What is Egyan Kosh?

eGyanKosh is a digital repository or a portal that is helpful to store, index, preserve, distribute and share the study materials produced by the open and distance learning institutes. It contains the IGNOU Study Material and all other learning institutes’ study material, with all copyrights reserved by India Gandhi National Open University. This portal also includes youtube and Facebook live videos for the learners so that they can learn from the visual explanations.

Available IGNOU Study Material 2021

Schools

Programs

–

–

School of Computer and Information Sciences

Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

PG courses

–

–

School of Humanities

Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

PG courses

–

–

School of Continuing Education

Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

PG courses

& Other courses

–

–

School of Social Work

Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

PG courses

–

Staff Training and Research Institute of Distance Education

for PG courses

–

—

School of Management Studies

Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

PG courses

–

–

School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-Disciplinary Studies

Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

PG courses

for Research courses

–

–

School of Health Sciences

Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

–

–

School of Sciences

for Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

PG courses

Other courses

–

–

School of Social Sciences

Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

PG courses

Research courses

–

–

School of Law

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

–

–

School of Agriculture

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

Other courses

–

–

School of Engineering and Technology

Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

–

–

School of Vocational Education and Training

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

–

–

School of Gender and Development Studies

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

PG courses

–

–

School of Extension and Development Studies

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

for PG courses

–

–

School of Translational Studies and Training

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

PG program

–

–

School of Performing and Visual Arts

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

–

–

School of Tourism and Hospitality Service Management

Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

for PG courses

School of Journalism and New Media Studies

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

School of Foreign Languages

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

–

–

School of Education

Bachelor’s degree program

Certificate courses

Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma courses

for PG courses

How to check IGNOU Study Material Status?

Visit the official website of IGNOU.

Candidates need to go to the “About” dropdown option and select the “Divisions” section. All the available divisions will appear.

Select the “Material Production & Distribution Division ” option. Now, students need to click on “Study Material Status.”

The study material status for the different IGNOU academic sessions will appear on the screen. So, Select your enrollment session.

Now a login window will appear on the screen to check the study material dispatch status.

Enter the enrolment number in the given space and submit by clicking on submit tab

Your IGNOU study material status will appear on the screen.

Details mentioned on IGNOU Study Material Status.

Program code

Medium

RC code

Name of the candidate

Communication address

Expected date of delivery

Lot number

Name of the academic session

Bar code

Remarks

Check this To know more

Also read: KeySmart CleanTray, What are the features and how to buy it?

The post IGNOU Study Material, Here’s how to check study material Status by Franklin Murphy appeared first on The TeCake.