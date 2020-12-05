Ice Cube: The net worth of America’s popular rapper

O’Shea Jackson, popularly known by his stage name as Ice Cube was born on 15 June 1969 in Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles. He is an American rapper, record producer, filmmaker, television producer, songwriter, film score director, and actor.

In the year 1986, he formed the first-ever rap group called C.I.A. He formed a pioneer gangster rap-group in the year 1987 with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre and named it ‘NWA’ and released the first studio album titled, ‘Straight Outta Compton’, which was all about violence, abuse, and attacking police. A genre is totally different from the East Coast musical industry.

He left the band in the year 1989 due to monetary disputes, and later released his two solo rap albums back to the back title, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted in the year 1990 and Death Certificate in the year 1991. He entered Hollywood with his acting debut on the movie “Boyz n the Hood”. Cube’s directorial debut was in the year 1998 and the movie’s name is ‘The Player’s Club’. To date, Ice Cube did over 50 movies in Hollywood.

Besides the movies and the music industry, Ice Cube explored the business industry by launching a clothing line called ‘Solo by Cube’, which sells hoodies, sweatshirts with built-in headphone sets. In January 2017, he announced another venture which is a 3-on-3 basketball league mainly featuring all the retired NBA players. The first season of the league held in June 2017.

What is the net worth of Ice Cube?

From a gangster rapper, Ice Cube has massively transitioned himself to being one of the most powerful personalities in Hollywood with an estimated net worth of $150 million. In 2015, a biopic about Ice Cube was released that showed his early days as a rapper and now as a powerful personality of Hollywood. The name of the biopic was called, “Straight Outta Compton”.

Ice Cube has invested in a lot of real estate. In 2016, he spent around $7.5 million on the house in Marina Del Rey, California. Cube and his wife have a large mansion consisting of 7 bedrooms in a nearly 8,000 square feet house with a pool, spa, and a basketball court in Encino, California which is worth around $2.3 million that they bought in the year 1996.

