Photographer

Bijan Moravej alahkami

Email

bijan.astronomy2014 @gmail. com

Location of image

Iran,Esfahan

Date/Time of image

2019/ 9/9

Equipment

IC 410, Flaming Star nebula, IC 405,IC417, M36, M38 Ngc 1931

Description

Nebulae as well as galaxy around the constellation Auriga The Auriga constellation is just one of the north hemisphere constellations. The Auriga is pointed out by the Greek astronomerPtolemy This heavenly body consists of 6 intense celebrities overhead, consisting of the capella. The items around this constellation show up in this image.Camera:6 d Lens: Canon EF 200 mL II USM F:2.8 @ 4.5 iso: 1600 Exp: 2H Software: PixInsight, Photoshop Mount: Sky-Watcher NEQ6,

Website

https://skypix.org/view/FA/94911 aspx

CLASSIFICATIONS

CLASSIFICATIONS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & Telescope Pictures & Galaxy Pictures

