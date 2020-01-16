Photographer
Bijan Moravej alahkami
bijan.astronomy2014 @gmail. com
Location of image
Iran,Esfahan
Date/Time of image
2019/ 9/9
Equipment
IC 410, Flaming Star nebula, IC 405,IC417, M36, M38 Ngc 1931
Description
Nebulae as well as galaxy around the constellation Auriga The Auriga constellation is just one of the north hemisphere constellations. The Auriga is pointed out by the Greek astronomerPtolemy This heavenly body consists of 6 intense celebrities overhead, consisting of the capella. The items around this constellation show up in this image.Camera:6 d Lens: Canon EF 200 mL II USM F:2.8 @ 4.5 iso: 1600 Exp: 2H Software: PixInsight, Photoshop Mount: Sky-Watcher NEQ6,
Website
https://skypix.org/view/FA/94911 aspx
CLASSIFICATIONS
