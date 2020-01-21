Hyades and Pleiades – Sky & Telescope

Photographer
dr. ski
dktrski@yahoo.com.ph
Location of image
Valencia, Philippines
Date/Time of image
Jan 19, 2020
Equipment
Canon EOS M100, 50 mm, f1. 1
Description
The Hyades and Pleiades are amongst the closest and brightest Open Clusters that elegance our skies.
.
.
.
GROUPS
Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(******************************** )(******************************************* )(************************************************ )(*********************************** & )&(*********************************** )(****************************************************** )Pictures
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
About
dr. ski
Student of theCelestial(************************************ )for the last 50 years; 40 years from mid-Northern latitudes and the last 10 years from Tropical latitudes.What a journey!
.
.
.
.
Add Comment