Huawei signs deal with TomTom for a Google Maps alternative

Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei will certainly function with Dutch electronic mapping firm TomTom to place maps on its phones, Reuters records. A TomTom speaker informed Reuters that the deal shut “a long time back,” however it ended up being public late recently.

While TomTom keeps self-branded applications on iphone and also Android, Reuters defines Huawei developing its very own applications with TomTom’s maps, website traffic info, and also navigating devices. TomTom has actually formerly supplied information for Apple Maps– it was component of a shambolic jumble of information suppliers at launch, however Apple apparently maintained utilizing its solutions after revamping the application.

Previous records have actually stated Huawei is structure a full-fledged mapping system called “Map Kit.” That software application would certainly be implied for application programmers and also might make use of information from Russian technology titan Yandex and also Huawei’s very own “telecommunications base terminals.” The TomTom deal might signify that Huawei goes to the very least briefly withdrawing Map Kit, or that it’s just still working with the technology and also demands a temporary option.

Like lots of Android phone manufacturers, Huawei has actually thus far relied upon GoogleMaps But the Trump management put assents on the firm in 2014, endangering its connections to American technology business likeGoogle Huawei is still making use of Android for currently, however the future of that deal is “vague,” and also Huawei is developing its very own os called HarmonyOS. The TomTom deal additional decreases its dependance on Google– although mapping applications can be infamously challenging to obtain right, so Huawei isn’t in the clear.