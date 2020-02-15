HQ, maker of the once-popular HQ Trivia, is shutting down

HQ, that made the once-popular HQ Trivia application, is shutting down as well as giving up its 25 workers, according to CNN Business.

HQ CEO Rus Yusupov supposedly sent out a note to workers introducing that HQ would certainly stop procedures. In the note, he stated that there had actually been a deal “from a recognized service” to get HQ that had a closing day of tomorrow, yet that the possible acquirer “unexpectedly altered their setting.” You can check out the complete note listed below:

The HQ Trivia application introduced in 2017 as well as promptly ended up being a big hit partially because of the unique real-time nature of the video game, its actual prize money, as well as since of preferred host ScottRogowsky Over time, however, the application gradually began to shed appeal as well as also its host: Rogowsky introduced last April that he would certainly be entrusting to hold a baseball program on sporting activities streaming solution DAZN.

HQ likewise attempted a selection of concepts to maintain customers involved with HQ Trivia, such as additional lives for playing numerous video games straight as well as an in-person occasion with a $10,000 reward. And in 2018, HQ launched a 2nd real-time video game, a Wheel of Fortune- design video game called HQWords But it appears the business’s initiatives weren’t sufficient to maintain customers thinking about its video games after the uniqueness disappeared.

The business was started by 2 founders of Vine, Yusupov as well as ColinKroll Kroll, that was previously HQ’s CEO, passed away of an unexpected medicine overdose in December2018

.