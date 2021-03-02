How UV Rays Kill 99% of Germs on your Device with the KeySmart CleanTray?

KeySmart CleanTray – Covid-19 pandemic has hit us in all possible ways. It has been our part of daily lives for more than a year now. But we can not stop our daily work activities by fearing from it. We go to do what we have to in order to stay alive. So what did we actually learn?. The one and the most important thing that COVID-19 made us realise is to stay healthy and promote cleanliness. Because of the fear we have been washing hands more the times we can count, sanitize ourselves with alcohol based sanitizer that kills the germs and many more.

Are we doing enough to keep ourselves Safe?

The answer is a big NO. It feels like only yesterday that everyone was busy washing their hands and sterilizing everything in sight to keep the COVID-19 at bay. But is that enough?. People bought sterilizers for fresh vegetables, fruits, even bought sanitization pumps and installed at the entrance doors. The tech came up with many such innovative ideas of sterilizing our day to day life things. One of the most innovative is Clean Tray PR Kit.

What is CleanTray PR Kit and why it is one of the most important to keep us safe ?

The CleanTray is a UV light sterilization pod that disinfects your personal items in 5 minutes. The UV-C rays safely kill 99.99% of germs and bacteria. CleanTray is the 2-in-1 way to STORE and SANITIZE your phone, wallet and keys. You can also use the CleanTray to sanitize airpods, knives, jewelry, sunglasses, pacifiers and more. A small USB-powered plastic box that contains four UV-C LED chips for sterilizing, well, pretty much any inanimate object you can get into the box. You plug the box into a USB power supply, pop into its cavernous interior whatever you have in need of cleaning, press the button, and in five minutes the UV-C rays have done their job of blasting germs to bits. And, according to the data, phones are disgusting, being home to ten times more germs than a toilet seat yet being something we handle dozens of times a day, and put up to our faces on a regular basis. The CleanTray is super easy to use, looks smart in a home or office, and it’s large enough so you can do your phone and other essentials in one session.

How to use this CleanTray?

Using the KeySmart CleanTray couldn’t be easier. It does require a power source so you plug it in to the wall with the included USB cord (you do have to supply the actual plug like a smartphone plug). But that is it in terms of setup. Then, place the item you want to “zap” into the tray and close the lid. Note: you can’t zap anything unless the lid is fully closed. Pressing the orange-lit button on the side will initiate a UV-C cleaning of whatever is inside. When the KeySmart CleanTray is cleaning with UV-C light, the orange button turns blue. Once the cleaning is completed (it takes about 5 minutes in the case with the UV-C light on), you are good to go! UV-C sanitizers are typically faster at cleaning than other types of UV sanitizers.

Features of the Box

KILLS 99.99% OF GERMS AND BACTERIA IN 5 MIN – 2x Faster Than Other UV Cases

20,000 HOUR LIFESPAN – 5x Longer Than Other UV Cases (3-5 Years)

FITS SMARTPHONES UP TO 7 INCHES – Plus Essentials Like your KeySmart, wallet & AirPods

SAFE AND ECO-FRIENDLY – No mercury, toxic chemicals or paper waste needed

PORTABLE & LIGHTWEIGHT – About the size of a book, weighs less than 1lb

AROMATHERAPY – Add essential oils to infuse your belongings

2X FASTER CLEAN & 5X LONGER LIFESPAN: Obliterates germs & bacteria in 5 MINUTES

2x FASTER than other popular UV Sterilizers.

Tech Specificities

Input: 5V 1000mA

Input Interface: Micro USB

LED Wavelength: 260-280nm

LED QTY: 4PCS

LED Life: 10000h

Inner Dimension: L 7.8in/200mm x W 3.9in/100mm x H 1.1in/30mm

Item Size: L 8.2in/210mm x W 4.6/118mm x H 2in/50mm

Weight: 0.5lbs/264g

Irradiance (mW/cm2): 2-4 mW

Additional uses and Advantages of this CleanTray

The nice thing about adding the KeySmart CleanTray to your sanitization weaponry is that there is nothing else to purchase once you have the tray. And, as long as the item you want to clean can fit into it, you can zap/clean it. In fact, try truly cleaning a set of keys with a sanitizing wipe! There are so many grooves and crevasses that only light can get everywhere. KeySmart also says that you can put PPE masks into the tray. I hadn’t really thought of that and you definitely can’t use a sanitizing wipe to clean masks! Anything that is up to 7 inches wide and a couple of inches high can fit in the CleanTray.

Prices and where to buy?

The KeySmart CleanTray retails for $99.99. While not inexpensive compared to other offerings, when it comes to preventing the spread of germs and even COVID-19. It is considered to be a worthwhile investment. It’s easy enough to use by just about any family member (well, probably not our dog) and if cleaning becomes even more of a habit, that is a good thing. It is also available on Amazon and many other online shopping sites. But beware of fake products.

About the Keysmart Company

KeySmart was founded on the idea that complex problems often have simple solutions. Our founder, Michael, grew frustrated with his bulky, noisy key chain. Was a key ring really the best way to carry keys? For months, he worked on designs and prototypes for a solution. Then, in 2013, he discreetly launched a Kickstarter for a compact key organizer called KeySmart. He never expected it to raise $329,862 and grow into a company with over 50 products. “WE NEVER SHY AWAY FROM THE RISK THAT COMES WITH INVENTION” That’s what their motto is. Their mission is to constantly create eye-catching, conversation-starting products. By combining premium materials with their sleek aesthetic, they create unique products that help you from your daily commute to your world travels.

Some quick Info

Industries: Consumer Goods

Company size: 11-50 employees

Headquarters: Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Type: Privately Held

Founded: 2013

Specialties: Manufacturing, Design, Wholesale, eCommerce, Corporate Branding, Accessories, and Social Media

Conclusion regarding KeySmart CleanTray

Taking extra measures to ensure your gadgets and hand-held objects are zapped clean of viruses and bacteria is critical during this COVID-19 era. The KeySmart SmartTray uses UV-C rays to eradicate those dangerous germs quickly and easily. Setting up the SmartTray is just a matter of plugging it in. Using it is even easier. Place your smartphones, keys, PPE mask, or whatever into the tray, close the lid, and press the orange button. The button turns blue while it is cleaning. Once the cleaning using the UV-C rays is completed, the button turns orange. The price point is a bit high, but that is what you pay for when you get a true UV-C cleaner that works for many years

Pros

Cleans devices easily & quickly

Easy for family to use – even kids

Very portable

Cons

It is little bit expensive but it is worth it.

