How to teleport a player or entity to a different coordinate in Minecraft?

Teleportation is a means of transportation in which the moving object is instantaneously moved to its target site.

Minecraft teleport also known as the command is to teleport a player or entity to a different set of corporates in the game. Before running the commands in Minecraft, one has to turn cheats on in their world.

How to teleport a player or entity in Minecraft using a PC?

Initially, open the Minecraft game on your PC and select a world that you desire to play.

Tap on the option ‘single-player’ followed by the ‘creative new world’ option. As I told, it requires access through enabling cheats. Furthermore, you can create a new world through cheats.

Now, click on the option ‘Play selected world’ to load the chosen world. During the moment of creating a new world, ensure that you have opted for ‘creative mode’. Click again on the option ‘creative new world’ to reload the world.

Finally, decide what coordinates the player or entity is going to transport. Minecraft has three coordinates X.Y and Z, which help in finding the location of a specific player or entity.

About each coordinate: The X coordinate is the direction which is to the east or west of the spawn point. The Y coordinate is an elevation that is situated above the bedrock and the Z coordinate is the position which is to the north or south of the teleporting point.

In the meantime, the player’s current coordinate can be determined by pressing the keys F3, Fn+F3 for Windows and Mac, or the latest windows and mac Alt+Fn+F3.

Now, load the joystick by using the slash (/) key on your keyboard.

With the help of the console(joystick) type ‘teleport name X Y Z’ into the console. Replace the ‘name’ with your username, X with east/west coordinate to where you wish to travel, Y with the vertical coordinate, and Z with north/south coordinate.

How to value your teleporting coordinates? If you select a positive value for X and Z, the distance will rise towards the east or south. In contrast to a negative value, the distance will rise towards the west or north direction.

Ultimately, hit the option ‘enter’ in a way to teleport your player or entity to the selected coordinates in the game.

