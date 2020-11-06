Whether you have children on whom you want to keep an eye on or your partner has been acting strangely, you want to find out how to spy on someone’s phone without them knowing to ensure your peace of mind. Today, all the information about someone’s personal life is on their phone, and having access to that information can help you identify if you need to worry or not.

After conducting many surveys, research, and talking with many psychologists who are leading experts in their field, we have written this article.

What is a Spy App?

When you wonder how to spy on someone’s phone, the easiest and most reliable way is to use a phone spy app. These are software applications that you can download on target iOS or Android devices, including smartphones and tablets, to spy on someone’s phone without them knowing. They enable you to access a lot of information that’s present on the phone, including calls, texts, social media activity, browsing history, location history, and more.

Do Spy Apps Really Work?

Most of the cell phone spy apps are perfectly functional and can get you the information you are searching for. You have to keep in mind that many scams and fake apps out there claim to provide you with all the information for free. They usually ask you to take a survey or install a promotional app on your phone in return for the information you are looking for, but in the end, you get nothing but utter disappointment.

This is why we have created a list of top spy apps that you can trust in 2020. These apps have been reviewed for their reliability, features, and pricing to identify the best options for you.

Top 5 Cell Phone Spy Apps in 2020

We have shortlisted 5 top spy apps after reviewing and analyzing them comprehensively in terms of a variety of key aspects.

1. mSpy – The Best Spy App (Editor’s Choice)

One of the best things about mSpy is that it’s not iphone spy app but a complete cell phone monitoring solution. It gives you access to every bit of information present on the phone. This helps you monitor the target’s phone activities in a thorough manner allowing you to be proactive. With all the information available to you through mSpy, you can make better and more informed decisions. Top features of mSpy include:

– Access to incoming and outgoing calls and texts with timestamps, contact numbers, and other related meta-information.

– Monitor real-time location with GPS technology and geofencing along with access to browser history, including deleted URLs.

– Access to all social media activities and IM texts, including WhatsApp, Snapchat, Tinder, Facebook, Twitter, Viber, Skype, and more.

– Keylogging feature for identifying credentials of social media and IM accounts and access to phone contacts, media, calendar, and email.

– Quick and easy installation process and remote monitoring through a browser-based control panel.

2. Spyera

This is another leading spy app that allows you to monitor phone activities, including calls, texts, social media, browsing history, location, and more. However, you might need to root or jailbreak the device to access some of the basic features.

3. Spyfone

For parental control and monitoring cheating partners, Spyfone puts forward a compelling feature package. You can also use the app for tracking your employees to ensure they are being productive and not wasting their time. Unfortunately, you will have to pay for the Xtreme plan to get access to all the features. The basic plan doesn’t include WhatsApp monitoring.

4. FlexiSpy

This is one of the most advanced apps on the market with features like phone camera access and live screen viewing. It is also one of the most expensive spy phone apps out there. As a parent or someone who just needs access to basic features, you might not need to pay for everything extra included in this app.

5. Hoverwatch

If you are looking for a simple solution, Hoverwatch is probably one of the better apps. It is not as feature-rich as mSpy and other apps mentioned above, but it will get the job done if you just want to keep an eye on your children’s activities. It may not be adequate for a cheating partner, though.

What Do You Need to Know Before Buying?

Prior to paying for any spy app, ensure that you have taken the following pointers into your consideration:

– For Android devices, you will need physical access, and for iOS devices, you will need iCloud credentials.

– Most basic functions work without Jailbreaking or rooting the phone, but advanced features may require a jailbroken or rooted device.

– Almost all of the free spy apps are either fake or some scam. Spy apps require a technical coding base along with servers to keep it operational.

– Ensure the app is compatible with your target device. It has an active internet connection for the spy app to work.

How to Start Using a Spy App?

– Step 1 – Choose the plan that suits your budget and needs.

– Step 2 – Make online payment for the chosen plan.

– Step 3 – Download the app and install it on the target device according to the provided guidelines.

– Step 4 – Set up your control panel and start monitoring remotely.

How to Choose the Best Spy App?

We have already done the hard work for you by thoroughly reviewing five different leading apps in terms of their features, ratings, pricing, support, service quality, user-friendliness, and reliability. Our top pick is mSpy, which delivers the best combination of all the aspects.

The best way to spy on someone’s phone without them knowing is to use the best spy apps. Never rely on free apps as they are mostly scam or fake and simply waste your time. Our comprehensive review revealed that the top among the best phone spy apps is mSpy, which delivers the ideal blend of features, reliability, service quality, and pricing.

The post How to Spy On Someone’s Phone without Them Knowing by Rishabh Rajvanshi appeared first on The TeCake.