How to cancel Fitbit Coach or Fitbit Premium

Fitbit Coach and also Fitbit Premium are the business’s physical fitness membership memberships that provide assisted wellness programs from the application/ wearable tool. Fitbit initially brought out its Fitbit Coach program for assisted workouts such as HIIT training or body weight exercises, after that complied with up with a Fitbit Premium program last summer season. This most current program provides health records, reflection programs, and also various other wellness training for enhanced consuming and also rest behaviors.

If you spend for one you additionally obtain the various other– supplied Fitbit Premium is readily available in your area. The subscription sets you back $10 a month or $80 a year, though Fitbit provides you the initial week totally free on a test when you initially established your tool.

If the seven-day test isn’t sufficing for you or you locate that you’re not pleased with the membership, you can select tocancel However, the termination procedure isn’t as easy as joining, because Fitbit needs you to cancel from any place you initially joined. And due to the fact that you can register from a range of areas– Google Play, App Store, or the Fitbit mobile application, for instance– the actions to terminating will certainly be various for every customer.

There are 2 areas where you can register for Fitbit Premium: the mobile application or the Fitbit web site. If you triggered the subscription straight from Fitbit:

Head to coach.fitbit.com and also visit to your account.

On the top appropriate side of the display, click your name and also chooseSettings

Scroll down to the Subscriptions and also Payments area.

Select Edit and also cancel the subscription. Note that if your membership is still in test setting, this area might show up in an orange tab and also you will not be able to cancel from the Fitbit website.

If you certainly stumble upon the orange tab due to the fact that you’re still in the initial week test, you will certainly have to unsubscribe straight with your tool’s application shop.

For Android customers, you can cancel your subscription either utilizing your Play Store application on your smart phone or going to the Google Play Store on your computer system.

On a smart phone:

Open up the Google Play application.

Tap on the burger symbol and afterwards choose the Google account that is subscribed toFitbit Under that account’s character, chooseSubscriptions

Select Fitbit to open the “Manage membership” home window.

Choose “Cancel membership” and also verify to finish your subscription.

On desktop computer:

Head to play.google.com and also check in to your Google account.

On the left side food selection, choose MySubscriptions

Find the Fitbit application and also choose the “Manage” web link following to it.

Choose “Cancel membership” and also verify to finish your subscription.

Note that if you’ve currently been billed, the subscription will certainly last till the following payment cycle.

For iphone individuals, you can additionally cancel Fitbit Premium either from your apple iphone or the Mac AppStore

On mobile:

Open the Settings application on your apple iphone.

Select your Apple ID account, after thatSubscriptions

Select Fitbit, after that select “Cancel Subscription” to finish your subscription.

On a Mac:

Open the App Store application and also check in with your Apple ID.

Click on your account on the reduced left edge, or choose “Store” > > “View My Account” from the leading navigating bar.

Under the Manage tab, click the Manage switch following toSubscriptions

Find the Fitbit membership and also select tocancel

Fitbit additionally provides its exercise programs with the Xbox and also COMPUTER, so if you enrolled in the program from a Microsoft account, you’ll require to head there to cancel.

Head to account.microsoft.com and also check in.

Select the Services & & Subscriptions tab from the leading navigating bar.

Find Fitbit and also click the Manage switch under that area.

Select Cancel and also comply with the on-page actions to verify.

If the adhering to approaches do not help you, you can additionally call Fitbit’s assistance group straight at (877) 623-4997

Credit card firms are beginning to provide defense programs to protect against undesirable auto-renewals, however if your financial institution does not yet provide this attribute, you can additionally look into this overview on how to develop short-term IDs to prevent future altercations with post-trial registrations.

