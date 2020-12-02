How Rich is Kevin Hart?

Kevin Hart Net worth

As per Wealthy Gorillas, Kevin Hart’s net worth is estimated to be roughly $200 million as of 2020. It has been proclaimed that Kevin has crossed $15 million for his ‘Laugh At My Pain’ tour in 2011. The tour has been the biggest turning point of his life.

Celebrity net worth statistics point that, Multi-talented comedian Kevin Hart has earned $90 million from multiple sources from tourism, movies, merchandise, endorsements, and many more during August 2015 and August 2016,. Kevin has been reported to make a whopping $60 million between June 2017 and June 2018.

Sources also claim that the comedian grabbed another $60 million between June 2018 and June 2019. In the following 12 month period, he earned another lump sum amount of $40 million.

Who is Kevin Hart?

Kevin Hart is known all over the world as one of the most influential entertainers in the world. An American stand-up comedian to date, who is also an actor and producer parallelly.

Kevin was born and brought in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The star has been highly successful to reach the peak of the industry. Kevin is one of the highest-paid comedians. His presence can also be seen in various movies like ‘Scary Movie 3’ (2003), ‘Soul Plane’ (2004), ‘Little Fockers’ (2010), and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (2017). His first stand-up series titled ‘I’m a Grown Little Man’ in 2009 was a major hit, that brought him great fame.

Kevin Hart Career Graph

Kevin also blew up his fans with his performance in Think Like a Man (2012), Grudge Match (2013), Ride Along (2014) and its sequel Ride Along 2 (2016). In 2012, Kevin Hart hosted the MTV Award show. He also appeared in the role on the ABC comedy sitcom in 2012. ‘Modern Family’.Kevin also starred in series such as ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood and Workaholics’.Kevin has been seen as the host for the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber back in 2015.Some of his other notable movies are About Last Night (2014), Get Hard (2015), Central Intelligence (2016), The Secret Life of Pets (2016), Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), Night School (2018), and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

